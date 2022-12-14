Mother and Child Killed in North Louisiana As Tornado Sweeps Across Region

Facebook

Some really sad news out of Caddo Parish.

Yesterday we reported here that a tornado had touched down in parts of Caddo Parish and that there was extensive damage to some structures.

Sadly, we can now report that a mother and her 8-Year-Old child were killed in that tornado.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that they found the body of the child in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed.

The search continued for his mother thereafter and the Sheriff’s Office reports that they later found the body of the child’s mother under a pile of debris across the street.

This all happened in the area of Keithville, LA.

No one else was reported missing after this tornado touched down, but one other person was transported to a medical facility for the injuries he sustained from the tornado.

We are continuing to watch a line of severe thunderstorms move across Louisiana and much of south Louisiana remains under a Flash Flood Watch and Tornado Watch.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022Update: At 2:27 a.m. the missing mother was found deceased one street over from where her… Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the damage in Caddo Parish after the tornado swept through. Our thoughts are with our neighbors to the north of us.