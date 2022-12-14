ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

50 Most Popular Airbnbs in Every State

 3 days ago

It's almost been a while since terms like “social distancing” and “quarantine pods” entered our lexicon. And although it’s impossible to tally exactly how many family reunions, destination weddings, and work trips were canceled due to COVID-19, it’s safe to say 2020 was the worst year for global tourism in modern history (confirmed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization ). After stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions, and months of working from home, it’s no surprise there’s some serious pent-up travel demand in the months that followed. And if you find yourself lusting over the idea of your next getaway, you’re certainly not alone. Luckily, the country is jam-packed with truly spectacular Airbnbs.

The popular online marketplace for vacation rentals and experiences just released a compilation of the most wishlisted properties in each state. From quaint farm stays to over-the-top treehouses , these are among the most popular Airbnbs in America. Stoke your wanderlust.

The 50 Most Wishlisted Airbnbs in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AYN5_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

1. Storybook Castle BnB

Location: Fairhope, AL
Why it’s great: Aside from the fact you get a castle all to yourself, you’re also nestled against protected park land and just steps away from charming downtown Fairhope, known for its vibrant collection of art galleries, eclectic boutiques, seafood restaurants, sprawling parks, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPT2W_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

2. Cozy Alaskan Log Cabin

Location: Fairbanks, AK
Why it’s great: You’ll get a taste of frontier life—complete with an authentic Alaskan outhouse—and have access to winding woodland trails, wildlife viewing experiences, and unobstructed views of the northern lights (depending on when you visit).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QwMv_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

3. Experience Hogan by the River - Navajo Hogan

Location: Cameron, AZ
Why it’s great: This one-room earth abode is tucked away on a grandmother’s summer sheep farm and offers a true off-the-grid stay in a secluded corner of the Western Navajo Nation. When it comes to unusual Airbnbs, this one takes the cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scCjX_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

4. 87 Getaway Treehouse Escape

Location: Mountain View, AR
Why it’s great: A real-life version of the ultimate treehouse you always dreamed of as a kid, this rustic retreat is perched above the Ozark Forest and comes with plenty of perks, including a hammock, firepit, Jacuzzi tub, king-size bed, and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkynS_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

5. Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway

Location: Topanga Canyon, CA
Why it’s great: Channel your inner Jack Sparrow at this larger-than-life hideaway, brimming with quirky curiosities ranging from hand-carved tiki statues and totem poles to dinosaur fossils and a seashell-encrusted outdoor soaking tub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPTgm_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

6. Rocky Mountain Treehouse

Location: Carbondale, CO
Why it’s great: Built in 1971, this cabin in the sky is attached to four 100-foot spruce trees and sits 25 feet off the ground, offering unobstructed views of Cattle Creek and endless stargazing opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WExf_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

7. Geodesic Dome in the Woods

Location: Bethlehem, CT
Why it’s great: Completely unplugged (note: without electricity, heat, or air conditioning), you can treat yourself to a true digital detox while enjoying the soothing effects of mother nature—and make sure to ask for a private tour of host Robert’s 65-acre organic farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yk5CV_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

8. First Tiny Home in the First State!

Location: Milton, DE
Why it’s great: Perfect for trendsetters, this cozy space is small but mighty and provides an airy escape away from it all (plus, it’ll give you an excuse to finally jump on the tiny house trend).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmzd4_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

9. Treehouse at Danville

Location: Geneva, FL
Why it’s great: You’ll get to ride in a tree trunk elevator to enter this one-of-a-kind treehouse-yurt hybrid, and you can arrange tons of cool add-on experiences, like embarking on a horseback adventure or learning how to milk a Pygmy goat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wbsI_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

10. Secluded Intown Treehouse

Location: Atlanta, GA
Why it’s great: Let’s just say it’s no accident this listing was crowned Airbnb’s No.1 most wishlisted property in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgRnQ_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

11. Kona’s 1st Luxury 1 BR/1B Treehouse w/ Ocean View

Location: Kailua-Kona, HI
Why it’s great: In addition to the panoramic ocean views overlooking Hawaii’s Big Island, this stunning space looks like a treehouse and a luxury hotel room had a baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U15wr_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

12. Big Idaho Potato Hotel

Location: Boise, ID
Why it’s great: Because when the opportunity to sleep in a gigantic, 6-ton potato presents itself, you just do it. Airbnbs like this doesn't come around often.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d02b7_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

13. Ryan’s Place Cabin

Location: Normal, IL
Why it’s great: Surrounded by rural Illinois farmland, this property is as American as apple pie and has been restored to its former 1865 glory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7RiX_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

14. Birdsong

Location: Nashville, IN
Why it’s great: You’ll never get bored in this massive 2,500-square-foot renovated 20th-century barn, thanks to its pool table, hot tub, wet bar, firepit , and flat screen TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rORL2_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

15. Rural Coon Rapids Cabin w/Deck - Hike & Golf!

Location: Bayard, IA
Why it’s great: Encompassed by the wilderness of Whiterock Conservancy, this six-bedroom, four-bathroom log cabin has enough space to accommodate your entire quaranteam, and is close to hiking trails, golf courses, and other outdoor adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lfl76_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

16. Cozy Cabin Retreat

Location: Tonganoxie, KS
Why it’s great: An actual breath of fresh air, this newly renovated hideout is tucked away on 15 wooded acres and offers axe throwing, two ponds, meditation areas, nature trails, and a stone labyrinth (plus it’s just $81 per night).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mleid_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

17. Eagles Nest Treehouse ~ Hike/ Relax / Climb!

Location: Stanton, KY
Why it’s great: This custom-built treehouse is one of the few rental properties in the Red River Gorge that’s also conveniently located within Natural Bridge State Resort Park—not to mention the jaw-dropping sunsets and mountain vistas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWGPj_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

18. Historic Engine 24 New Orleans Firehouse

Location: New Orleans, LA
Why it’s great: Undeniably cool, this renovated 19th-century New Orleans firehouse is one of the city’s most unique Airbnb listings and is located just a few blocks from the world-famous French Quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDR4T_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

19. The Canopy Treehouse, a Luxury Carbon-Free Retreat

Location: Sanford, ME
Why it’s great: Part of the larger Litchfield Retreat, this 350-square-foot sustainable escape was constructed using recycled and reclaimed materials, operates on wind-sourced energy, and is completely carbon neutral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX4YG_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

20. Cove Point Lighthouse Keeper's House

Location: Lusby, MD
Why it’s great: Cove Point Lighthouse is the oldest continuously operating lighthouse in Maryland, dating back to 1828, and offers a quintessential New England escape (plus you’ll earn some karma points since a portion of all rental fees benefit an endowment set up for the structure’s continued upkeep).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BU5H_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

21. The Pondhouse - A Magical Place

Location: Ashfield, MA
Why it’s great: This no-frills, screened-in cabin doesn’t have walls or Wi-Fi, but it does give you the opportunity to unwind while connecting with nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSf0z_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

22. Fernside Aframe: Private River Front, Hidden Gem

Location: Indian River, MI
Why it’s great: As if it were built specifically for your Instagram, this midnight-black A-frame cabin is picture perfect in every way and effortlessly blends rustic design with thoughtful, modern touches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlAAg_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

23. NE MPLS Magic Studio @ the Wolf House

Location: Minneapolis, MN
Why it’s great: As enchanting as it is beguiling, the entire house is bathed in hand-painted murals and covered in rocks, making you feel as if you’ve traveled into another world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukrJs_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

24. Eco-Beach House in the Trees!

Location: Waveland, MS
Why it’s great: If you mixed one part secluded treehouse with one part coastal-chic vacation home, you would get this epic listing, conveniently located blocks from the beach and just minutes from the region’s artsy downtown district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34k633_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

25. Forest Garden Yurts

Location: Galena, MO
Why it’s great: This spaceship-inspired sanctum might look like it flew in from outer space, but the retro interior gives away its 1970s roots. Eccentric Airbnbs like this should be on your radar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j0Wv_0ji9XRIu00
Meadowlark Treehouse at Montana Treehouse Retreat Courtesy Image

26. Meadowlark Treehouse at Montana Treehouse Retreat

Location: Columbia Fall, MT
Why it’s great: Located just 30 minutes from Glacier National Park, this lavish two-story treehouse boasts two spacious decks and has been featured on HGTV and DIY Network, as well as in Outside Magazine .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWp7O_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

27. Lazy Oaks Glamping for 2

Location: Plattsmouth, NE
Why it’s great: Ideal for indolent travelers who still want the camping experience, this 12-by-14-foot canvas platform tent overlooks a lush vineyard and comes with all the furnishings you’d need for a relaxing change of scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiU9c_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

28. Tiny House near Las Vegas / The Peacock

Location: Sandy Valley, NV
Why it’s great: Nestled in the Mojave Desert about an hour from Las Vegas, The Peacock sits on a working dude ranch that offers horseback riding, cattle drives, and the occasional rodeo .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343oYj_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

29. Tree House at the Shire

Location: Conway, NH
Why it’s great: Yet another treehouse, this listing is pretty bare bones but downright charming with its icebox, double-burner cook stove, and standalone outhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9Qfj_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

30. Cavalier Farm

Location: Glenwood, NJ
Why it’s great: You certainly won’t be roughing it in this impeccably designed farmhouse, complete with a state-of-the-art kitchen, game room, library, two fireplaces, and Sonos speakers throughout—but be prepared to shell out the $1,300 per night fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebnlB_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

31. Casita Don Gaspar

Location: Santa Fe, NM
Why it’s great: This peach two-story guesthouse makes a statement set against the towering pines. Its airy interior and contemporary furnishings will make you feel right at home in the heart of Santa Fe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iX9CR_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

32. Willow Treehouse - Secluded, Unique, Romantic

Location: Willow, NY
Why it’s great: There’s some stiff competition in New York, but this incredible hideaway (designed by Antony Gibbon) leads the way with its sleek aesthetic and idyllic location, hovering above a swimmable pond near the town of Woodstock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szdbA_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

33. Luxurious Secluded Romantic Treehouse with Hot Tub

Location: Old Fort, NC
Why it’s great: You’ll need to cross a swinging bridge to check in to this lofty, luxurious cottage, tucked back on a 14-acre private parcel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSLwo_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

34. Lamppost 15

Location: Dismarck, ND
Why it’s great: There’s an effortlessly cool vibe in this industrial-chic two-bedroom home, marked by exposed brick, wooden beams, chain-suspended bunk beds, chalkboard walls, and secret room hidden behind an inconspicuous bookshelf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJ8Kb_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

35. Treehouse Village - The Box

Location: Dundee, OH
Why it’s great: Set high up in the trees, The Box is a repurposed shipping container and provides a quiet reprieve in this rural corner of Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saBku_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

36. Scenic Mountain Lodge on Sardis Lake

Location: Clayton, OK
Why it’s great: As if it were ripped from the pages of a design magazine, this three-story cabin features sweeping mountain views, extensive hiking trails, and lake access for fishing and kayaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hf1dJ_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

37. Majestree @ Out 'n' About Treehouse Treesort

Location: Cave Junction, OR
Why it’s great: Sitting nearly 50 feet off the ground, Majestree is a sight to behold, with its three-tiered concentric design and convenient location near Oregon Caves National Monument, Redwood National Forest, and the striking Oregon coast. This is the end all be all of Airbnbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355xt0_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

38. Secret Getaway Nestled in a Woodland Setting

Location: Lackawaxen, PA
Why it’s great: Follow a flagstone path up to your storybook chalet, complete with a wood-burning fireplace, full kitchen, and three beautifully appointed bedrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ggz34_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

39. Farm on the Coast - Near Newport

Location: Saunderstown, RI
Why it’s great: This quintessential barn house sits on a peaceful farm (sandwiched between Newport and Narragansett) and comes with added perks like bikes, beach chairs, and Boogie Boards to enjoy a rejuvenating seaside escapade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkhBH_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

40. A Pirates Life For Me: Houseboat Downtown w/ Bikes

Location: Charleston, SC
Why it’s great: The only houseboat to make an appearance on this list, the Pirate’s Life stay-aboard is both nautical and nice, and is one of three unique floating Airbnb listings docked in the Holy City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBTNO_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

41. Cabin at Green Mountain

Location: Deadwood, SD
Why it’s great: You’ll be within driving distance to South Dakota’s top tourist attractions (like Sturgis and Rapid City) when you stay at this expansive-yet-cozy cabin designed circa 1910.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9FP7_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

42. Dreamy Tiny House Cottage

Location: Nashville, TN
Why it’s great: If you’re in search of an unforgettable stay in Music City , look no further than this magical tiny cottage, which was designed and built by the hosts and has been featured by the likes of Travel + Leisure , House Beautiful , and Southern Living .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmsJ5_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

43. Escape the City to The Extraordinary Treehouse

Location: Dallas, TX
Why it’s great: Blending Bauhaus contemporary design with warm, rustic style, this handcrafted home gets flooded with natural light that filters through the surrounding Japanese maples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuyAR_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

44. Dreamy Treehouse Above Park City, Utah

Location: Park City, UT
Why it’s great: A perfect basecamp for any outdoor adventure, this listing is perched 8,000 feet above sea level and is only accessible by 4x4/AWD vehicles that can traverse miles of dirt- and snow-covered roads—but it’s well worth the perilous pilgrimage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEjpP_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

45. Tanglebloom Cabin | Glamping Nature Experience

Location: Brookline, VT
Why it’s great: Become one with nature in this handmade, open-air cabin (which is nestled in a forested grove of a flower farm) and get your heart racing while trekking, cycling, canoeing , or swimming nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgdm2_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

46. Dream Rock Silo - Independence, Virginia

Location: Independence, VA
Why it’s great: Because when else will you have the chance to sleep in a converted 1950’s dairy barn silo?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHTwq_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

47. Underground Hygge

Location: Orondo, WA
Why it’s great: You’ll feel like a real-life hobbit after checking-in to this Tolkien-inspired dwelling built directly into the rolling hills of the Columbia River Gorge mountainside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZF1m_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

48. Custom Built Tiny House on 23 Acres of Forest

Location: Mathias, WV
Why it’s great: This customized tiny house, completed in 2019, sits within a sprawling private forest and is perfect for boaters looking to cruise in nearby Trout Pond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9qV7_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

49. Off-Grid Inn - Unit 1

Location: Fall Creek, WI
Why it’s great: After countless Zoom meetings and non-stop doomscrolling, this quaint and customized tiny cabin provides a chance to unplug and recharge without sacrificing the comforts of home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sqF9_0ji9XRIu00
Courtesy Image

50. Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin

Locaion: Powell, WY
Why it’s great: Incorporating traditional Japanese design throughout, guests can look forward to a tranquil retreat that boasts a dry sauna, spacious front deck, and unobstructed vistas overlooking the Big Horn Basin.

