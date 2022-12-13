On December 14th, 2022, at 11:24am the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation. Upon arrival and further investigation, Ms. Mae E. Burgess was found to be deceased in her home. Ms. Burgess was last seen alive around 12:30pm on December 13th. This incident has been linked to several assaults and larcenies that occurred in Sumter County. The incident has been labeled a homicide. Please see above photos of the suspect involved and the vehicle bearing SC tag # TGQ 705 which was taken from the Burgess residence. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and Sumter County Law Enforcement Agents are working diligently to locate the suspect(s). If you have any information that may help in this investigation please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Hotline at 803-433-TIPS(8477).

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO