Orangeburg, SC

WIS-TV

Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Clarendon County Sheriff's Office working with Sumter Law Enforcement on Oakdale murder

On December 14th, 2022, at 11:24am the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation. Upon arrival and further investigation, Ms. Mae E. Burgess was found to be deceased in her home. Ms. Burgess was last seen alive around 12:30pm on December 13th. This incident has been linked to several assaults and larcenies that occurred in Sumter County. The incident has been labeled a homicide. Please see above photos of the suspect involved and the vehicle bearing SC tag # TGQ 705 which was taken from the Burgess residence. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and Sumter County Law Enforcement Agents are working diligently to locate the suspect(s). If you have any information that may help in this investigation please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Hotline at 803-433-TIPS(8477).
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man charged in child's death, sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is charged in the death of a 2-year-old child after investigators say he lied about the child falling from a playpen, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Grant Nicolas Adams, 25, is charged with homicide by child abuse. (Video above:...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
COLUMBIA, SC

