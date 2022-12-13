Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guns, drugs, murder: Suspects in multiple cases arrested in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple arrests in cases ranging from murder to gun and drug possession over the last several days. According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, deputies and members of his special operations units have recovered eight firearms ranging...
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
Reward offered for information in deadly Thursday night shooting in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Thursday night deadly shooting. It was the sound of gunfire that, according to police, initially brought officers to the Warren Street area around 8:15 p.m. and a call to Prisma Health Tuomey 20 minutes later that led them to the alleged victim.
Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Friday crash involving a tractor-trailer. Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC...
Million dollar bond set for suspect charged with trafficking crack cocaine, marijuana in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police said drugs, guns, and money were seized in a recent drug bust that netted one man a hefty bond. Police said that a recent bust at a House Street apartment uncovered 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and two guns as well as $4,200 in cash.
Clarendon County Sheriff's Office working with Sumter Law Enforcement on Oakdale murder
On December 14th, 2022, at 11:24am the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation. Upon arrival and further investigation, Ms. Mae E. Burgess was found to be deceased in her home. Ms. Burgess was last seen alive around 12:30pm on December 13th. This incident has been linked to several assaults and larcenies that occurred in Sumter County. The incident has been labeled a homicide. Please see above photos of the suspect involved and the vehicle bearing SC tag # TGQ 705 which was taken from the Burgess residence. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and Sumter County Law Enforcement Agents are working diligently to locate the suspect(s). If you have any information that may help in this investigation please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Hotline at 803-433-TIPS(8477).
Unidentified man wanted in Lexington for allegedly leaving stolen property in taxi
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police needs help identifying a man who allegedly left stolen property behind in a taxi and did not pay for his transportation fare. Authorities say the man was dropped off at the Hampton Inn in Lexington on Nov. 27. If you know the identity of...
CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
South Carolina man charged in child's death, sheriff says
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is charged in the death of a 2-year-old child after investigators say he lied about the child falling from a playpen, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Grant Nicolas Adams, 25, is charged with homicide by child abuse. (Video above:...
“We’ve been failed. I lost a grandson.” Man accused of killing two-year-old granted bond, grandparents speak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief George Adams defended his son, Grant Adams, who is out of jail tonight after being charged with homicide by child abuse. Police say he was arrested yesterday following the death of a two-year-old on November 25, 2022, a child who...
Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
