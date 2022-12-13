Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Says Demi Lovato’s Album ‘Rocks Harder’ Than Any Other Records This Year

Read full article on original website
Classic Rock writers name Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos album of the year
Def Leppard's return-to-form Diamond Star Halos has been voted the album of the year in Classic Rock magazine's annual end-of-year writer's poll
Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022. In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned...
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Among Billboard's Top Grossing Tours Of The Year
The top-grossing touring acts for the 12-month period ending on October 31 included Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Guns 'N Roses, My Chemical Romance, Iron Maiden, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, according to Billboard. The Rolling Stones earned a total of $179 million from 20 concerts and were the highest-ranking rock...
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Paul McCartney Recalls His Favorite Recording Session at Abbey Road
Singer Paul McCartney has many memories from recording at Abbey Road Studios, but one still sticks out in his mind
1 of The Weeknd’s Songs Was Bigger Than The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’
The Beatles' "Hey Jude" was commercially overshadowed by songs by The Weeknd, Santana, Bruno Mars, Chubby Checker, and other artists.
Journey Hires Def Leppard's Manager
Legendary rockers Journey have reportedly acquired a new manager, according to Billboard. Mike Kobayashi, who also manages fellow legendary rockers Def Leppard, has been officially hired to manage Journey, formerly under guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain. Less than two months ago, Schon filed a complaint in state court...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Hayley Williams Resonates With Billie Eilish’s Career Except for THIS Part
Hayley Williams is a part of most people in today's generation's lives during their childhood years as she became the frontwoman of Paramore at an early age. More recently, the singer discussed how she could relate to Billie Eilish as both of them almost had the same trajectory in their respective careers in the industry.
Dino Danelli Dead: Hall of Fame Drummer's Legacy Lives on as Artists Pay Tribute
Dino Danelli is best known for being the drummer for the 1960s rock band The Rascals, but by all accounts, he is one of the most underrated drummers in rock music history. His untimely death, which was announced by his fellow bandmates through social media has sent shock waves to the rock music community, devastating many.
SZA, Phoebe Bridgers: Singer Reveals ‘Ghost in the Machine’ Collab All Began With a DM
Many fans were surprised when SZA revealed the official tracklist of her album "S.O.S." a few weeks ago, as a familiar name was spotted as one of the collaborators. More recently, Phoebe Bridgers discussed how their song came together in an instant. According to Billboard, the R&B star and the...
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Twisted Sister to be inducted into Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy
Twisted Sister's classic lineup will take their place in the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023 — and they'll be inducted by stars they influenced
Lars Ulrich once gave Machine Head’s Robb Flynn some hard-hitting advice: “The world is going to hate you sometimes”
Machine Head's Robb Flynn says a few words from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich helped him through some tough times
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More
Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023. The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI. Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ,...
Drake 'Cant Wait' to Go on Tour in 2023: 'It's Gonna Be Dangerous'
Fans should start saving their coin because Drake is finally going on tour-five years after co-headlining his last tour with Migos, "Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour" in 2018. During an appearance to promote his partnership with Stake, an online casino, the interviewer asked the "Jimmy Cooks" singer what he is looking forward to in 2023.
