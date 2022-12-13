Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Crystal Stapleton elected chair by State Board of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dr. Crystal “Crissie” Stapleton was sworn in as State Board of Education (SBE) chair by outgoing chair Alan Walters during a board meeting on Dec. 13. The SBE also elected Dr. David O’Shields as chair-elect. Dr. Stapleton previously served as a representative for...
abcnews4.com
CCSD welcomes military veteran to lead facilities department
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is proud to announce acquiring military veteran Steve Hammer as the Associate of Facilities Management. In 2021, Hamer served as CCSD's Emergency Programs Manager, overseeing the district's $163 million Federal COVID-19 relief funds, also known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).
walterborolive.com
New center dedicated in honor of Floyd Buckner
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Floyd Buckner Building ribbon cutting ceremony was held in honor of the late Floyd Buckner. The building is the new Taxpayer Service Center, located at 118 Benson Street. Those in attendance spoke highly of Floyd Buckner and his passion to serve Colleton County to the very end. It was mentioned how fitting it was to have his name on the building that will serve the community he loved so much.
Richland County raising pay for public safety employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has approved pay raises for public safety employees. The county says pay for these departments falls behind other counties, making it difficult to fill positions. County Administrator Leonardo Brown’s says the raises will increase the deputies salaries from $40,001 to $45,000. "It’s...
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
iheart.com
Ousted BCSD Superintendent brings lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Berkeley County school superintendent has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, members of the school board and his replacement alleging they conspired to oust him from his position. In the filing, former superintendent Deon Jackson claims board members Mac McQuillin, Sally Wofford,...
thenerve.org
House bill would protect short-term rentals in SC
S.C. municipalities and counties that ban short-term rentals would face the loss of state aid and property taxes under a House bill filed for the second time since last year. Contacted this week by The Nerve, Rep. Lee Hewitt, R-Georgetown, who is the bill’s main sponsor, said his proposal has “got the attention of a lot of local governments that have reached out to me.”
New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
WRDW-TV
S.C. agency says new computer will help SNAP clients, employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The system that doles out billions of dollars in food assistance each year to hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians could be in danger of crashing beyond repair if it’s not replaced soon. That’s according to the state’s Department of Social Services, which oversees South...
wpde.com
2 historic Darlington Co. schools to close & merge by 2025-26 school year, board predicts
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County school board members voted 5-2 Monday night on the merger of St. John's Elementary School and Rosenwald Elementary School to be housed in a newly constructed facility to be located at 2308 North Governor Williams Highway in Darlington. The board had been...
abccolumbia.com
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
yourislandnews.com
‘We the people’ can force necessary change
Those three words changed governments forever. Never had any government been successfully created believing in the idea of “self-governance.” Before that amazing instrument that “We the People” call the “Constitution of the United States” was ratified, “the People” were considered too uneducated, too opinionated, and too uncivil to govern themselves.
thenewirmonews.com
District Five announces new Director of Student Services
Veteran educator Kelly Brown has been named the Director of Student Services for Lexington-Richland School District Five. Brown previously held the title of Student Services Officer for the district. Brown, who has served in numerous leadership roles in the district since 2011, is excited to take on the new role....
abcnews4.com
South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
WYFF4.com
Most South Carolina workers will see less state taxes withheld in 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Most South Carolina workers will see less state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023. This comes from adjustments in the state withholding tax tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. Legislators voted to reduce...
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
Richland County approves multi-million dollar investment in Blythewood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An $800 million investment is moving forward in Richland County. The manufacturing facility, set for 1,287.17 acres in the Blythewood area, was approved by County Council Tuesday, but will still need further approvals before construction can begin. It's known as Project Golden Eagle and would...
Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting vulnerable adult
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee was arrested after being accused of hitting a resident, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Terry Leshawn Cooper Jr., 33, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. On Dec. 7, Cooper allegedly hit the victim […]
power98fm.com
South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need
A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
FOX Carolina
Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
