Soda City Biz WIRE
SAFE Federal Credit Union Promotes Wayne Keels to Vice President of Continuous Improvement and Project Management
SUMTER, South Carolina – SAFE Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Wayne Keels to Vice President of Continuous Improvement and Project Management. “Wayne Keels has brought tremendous value to SAFE by streamlining our processes and introducing new products—all to enhance our members’ experience,” said President and CEO Michael Baker. “This well-earned promotion allows him to continue moving SAFE forward as a leader among financial institutions in the Midlands.”
wpde.com
2 historic Darlington Co. schools to close & merge by 2025-26 school year, board predicts
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County school board members voted 5-2 Monday night on the merger of St. John's Elementary School and Rosenwald Elementary School to be housed in a newly constructed facility to be located at 2308 North Governor Williams Highway in Darlington. The board had been...
WMBF
New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
manninglive.com
Local police officer raises funds to help families in need
Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike
SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
wach.com
WACH FOX Exclusive: Injured Sumter County deputy still recovering, honored with grant
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Sumter County deputy, wounded in the line of duty, is being honored in a major way. “I thought somebody was playing a joke on me,” said Sgt. Blake Weathersbee with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. That was Weathersbee's first thought when...
abccolumbia.com
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
WIS-TV
Duke Energy Progress seeks rate increase for more than 170k customers
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina could see an increase in their monthly bills starting next spring. The utility company, which serves customers in parts of Sumter, Clarendon, Kershaw, and Lee counties, is seeking a rate hike that would see the average customer’s bill rise more than $20 per month over the next three years.
Darlington assistant named city’s new police chief
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Police Department’s Assistant Chief Jimmy Davis was promoted to Chief of Police on Monday, according to a news release. Davis worked with the Darlington Police Department from December 1990 to September 1993, according to documents obtained by News13. Documents show that Davis also worked with the Hartsville Police Department from […]
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
wpde.com
Pee Dee farmers concerned over potential electric bill rate increase
WPDE — Some Pee Dee farmers said they're pretty concerned about Duke Energy Progress' potential rate increase. Anthony Ward is a third-generation farmer in the Timmonsville community. Ward said he will have to make a choice if rates go up. "So, with the rate increases, this will make me...
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
wpde.com
'Life or death situation' in Florence: Puppies need bottle feeders after mom loses uterus
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Puppies at a shelter in Florence need immediate help after their mom had to have her uterus removed and couldn't provide milk. The Florence Area Humane Society said the mama dog came into the shelter Wednesday and gave birth but her uterus was so badly infected it had to be removed so now she has mastitis and no milk.
wpde.com
Crews respond to fire at popular Florence restaurant
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of South Irby Street in Florence. Officers on the scene said the situation involved a fire at Stefano’s restaurant. The restaurant released the following statement on social media regarding the fire:. “We have...
wpde.com
If SC is first in Presidential Primary, Galivants Ferry Stump would be on national stage
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is just one vote away from becoming first in the Presidential Primary elections and if that happens Galivants Ferry Stump organizer Sally Howard said Horry County would be on a national stage. The Galivants Ferry Stump is a Democratic campaign tradition that’s...
Mullins High School employee dies in Marion County head-on crash involving school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 64-year-old Marion County School District employee was identified as the person who died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Edward Alston, of Mullins, was killed in the crash, the coroner said. He was an employee at Mullins High School. […]
Men accused of flying marijuana into Marlboro County prison via drone
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were accused of flying marijuana into Evans Correctional Institution in Marlboro County via a drone, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Antonine Ferguson, 51, of Columbia, and Steven Allen Washington, 44, of Walterboro, were arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana, criminal conspiracy and furnishing contraband to […]
Body found in Florence area identified as missing 66-year-old, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body that was found Wednesday in the Florence area has been identified as a missing 66-year-old, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Bansibhai Narsinhbhar Patel. He was found in a water-filled ditch at Traces Golf Club, von Lutcken said. His cause of […]
