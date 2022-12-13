ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Soda City Biz WIRE

SAFE Federal Credit Union Promotes Wayne Keels to Vice President of Continuous Improvement and Project Management

SUMTER, South Carolina – SAFE Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Wayne Keels to Vice President of Continuous Improvement and Project Management. “Wayne Keels has brought tremendous value to SAFE by streamlining our processes and introducing new products—all to enhance our members’ experience,” said President and CEO Michael Baker. “This well-earned promotion allows him to continue moving SAFE forward as a leader among financial institutions in the Midlands.”
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
LAKE CITY, SC
manninglive.com

Local police officer raises funds to help families in need

Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
MANNING, SC
News19 WLTX

Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike

SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Duke Energy Progress seeks rate increase for more than 170k customers

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina could see an increase in their monthly bills starting next spring. The utility company, which serves customers in parts of Sumter, Clarendon, Kershaw, and Lee counties, is seeking a rate hike that would see the average customer’s bill rise more than $20 per month over the next three years.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington assistant named city’s new police chief

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Police Department’s Assistant Chief Jimmy Davis was promoted to Chief of Police on Monday, according to a news release. Davis worked with the Darlington Police Department from December 1990 to September 1993, according to documents obtained by News13. Documents show that Davis also worked with the Hartsville Police Department from […]
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to fire at popular Florence restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of South Irby Street in Florence. Officers on the scene said the situation involved a fire at Stefano’s restaurant. The restaurant released the following statement on social media regarding the fire:. “We have...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Men accused of flying marijuana into Marlboro County prison via drone

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were accused of flying marijuana into Evans Correctional Institution in Marlboro County via a drone, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Antonine Ferguson, 51, of Columbia, and Steven Allen Washington, 44, of Walterboro, were arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana, criminal conspiracy and furnishing contraband to […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

