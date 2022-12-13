Read full article on original website
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Eight art stops in the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
South Florence vies for state championship SaturdayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
wpde.com
'Life or death situation' in Florence: Puppies need bottle feeders after mom loses uterus
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Puppies at a shelter in Florence need immediate help after their mom had to have her uterus removed and couldn't provide milk. The Florence Area Humane Society said the mama dog came into the shelter Wednesday and gave birth but her uterus was so badly infected it had to be removed so now she has mastitis and no milk.
wpde.com
'Everything is gone:' Marlboro Co. family devastated after losing home to fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Joe Crowley said Christmas just won't be the same for his family following a fire that all but destroyed their home last Friday morning in Marlboro County. Crowley, his wife and teenage son lived at the home. Officials with the Blenheim Fire Dept. said...
wpde.com
Crews respond to fire at popular Florence restaurant
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of South Irby Street in Florence. Officers on the scene said the situation involved a fire at Stefano’s restaurant. The restaurant released the following statement on social media regarding the fire:. “We have...
Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first Lumberton location
LUMBERTON — Checkers, a drive-thru restaurant chain known for its burger, fries and milkshakes, has announced the opening of its first r
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
Florence County deputies search for truck stolen from motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking the public for help locating a truck that was stolen from a motel. A white 2000 Ford F-350 and 1999 red EZ-Go golf cart were stolen Oct. 2 from a motel on Mandeville Road near I-95 and Highway 52 in the Florence area, according to […]
Missing woman, 1-year-old baby found safe, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing woman and 1-year-old child have been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the people were found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed from this story.
South Carolina family locates missing 84-year-old man with dementia
UPDATE: Gibson has been located. — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia. JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with […]
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
Body found in Florence area identified as missing 66-year-old, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body that was found Wednesday in the Florence area has been identified as a missing 66-year-old, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Bansibhai Narsinhbhar Patel. He was found in a water-filled ditch at Traces Golf Club, von Lutcken said. His cause of […]
heraldadvocate.com
Eva Chiphe writes second book
CLIO – Local author Eva Chiphe has written a second booK. Chiphe of Clio, the author of “When Love Walked The Earth: An African Myth,” has researched and interviewed citizens of Marlboro County for her new book, “African American History of Marlboro County”. The research...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence Co. golf club ditch identified as missing 66-year-old man
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County coroner has identified a body that was found Wednesday in a water-filled ditch at Traces Golf Club. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 66-year-old Bansibhai Narsinhbhar Patel, of India, left home walking early Wednesday morning, but when he didn’t return, his family called for assistance.
66-year-old man missing in Florence County may have dementia, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 66-year-old man who might be affected by dementia is missing from the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Bansibhai Patel of Florence was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Westbrook Drive, deputies said. Patel was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black […]
Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
myhorrynews.com
One dead in Loris-area wreck
One person died in a Loris-area vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 5:55 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2014 Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on Highway 19 near Mincey Drive and had stopped when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north on Highway 19.
WMBF
Verbal fight leads to shooting at Florence apartment complex parking lot, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Officers responded to the scene just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday at the Coit Village Apartments along North Coit Street. Investigators said there was a verbal fight in the parking lot of the apartment complex which...
1 dead after 2 cars, truck pulling horse trailer, crash on Highway 19 near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday evening after a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer and two other cars were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 19 west of Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 5:55 p.m. near Mincey Drive, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick […]
The Laurinburg Exchange
Local Crime Report
LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Friday someone forced entry into the home through a living room window and stole a black bag with ID documents, financial cards and an Apple iPhone 6s. LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to...
