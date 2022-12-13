FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Puppies at a shelter in Florence need immediate help after their mom had to have her uterus removed and couldn't provide milk. The Florence Area Humane Society said the mama dog came into the shelter Wednesday and gave birth but her uterus was so badly infected it had to be removed so now she has mastitis and no milk.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO