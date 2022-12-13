Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Fire department SUV struck by car that hopped median of Route 18
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford Fire Department SUV was struck by a car that hopped over the median of the highway, according to police. Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to an accident on Route 18 south at Division Street. Lt. Scott Carola told...
ABC6.com
Several fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Barrington
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews from Barrington, Seekonk and East Providence battled a house fire in Barrington Tuesday afternoon. According to Barrington fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Houghton Street around 12:15 p.m. Fire officials said fire was coming from the roof and the...
Fall River school bus carrying children falls into sinkhole
FALL RIVER, Mass — A Fall River school bus carrying schoolchildren was interrupted during its morning route after it fell into a sinkhole Friday. According to the Fall River Public Schools Superintendent, the bus hit a water main break on New Boston Road, causing the back left wheel of the bus to collapse through the pavement.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
GoLocalProv
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning
On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver from Arizona was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. Rhode Island State Police said the tractor-trailer hit a disabled car...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro man dies, four others sent to hospital in Rehoboth crash
(WJAR) — Rehoboth police said an Attleboro man was killed in a car accident Tuesday afternoon on Park Street. According to police, a car crashed into a parked flatbed truck around 3 p.m., killing a 58-year-old Attleboro man and sending four others to the hospital. The Rehoboth Fire Department...
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man sent to the hospital after rollover crash on Route 24
A Fall River man was injured after a rollover crash on Route 24 Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, MSP responded to Route 24 Northbound prior to Airport Road in Fall River just after 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival and after an investigation, Troopers discovered a...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods In Providence, Rhode Island
If you are considering moving to this sprawling urban area in Rhode Island, keep reading to see the best neighborhoods we've picked based on real metrics.
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
ABC6.com
6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
ABC6.com
4 men wanted in connection to ‘violent’ home invasion in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men are wanted in connection to a “violent” home invasion in Providence early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Trask Street. According to a police report obtained by ABC 6 News, police were called to the home at...
rinewstoday.com
Jack’s Angle: the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center – Jack Partridge
While local news about Pawtucket has focused on the prospect for a soccer stadium, quietly RIDOT and RIPTA have been moving forward on the new Pawtucket – Central Falls Transit Center. Now, what we got here is an interesting story. For almost a hundred years, trains stopped in Pawtucket...
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek pair accused of stealing wallet from shopping cart at Walmart
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for a pair accused of stealing a wallet from a shopping cart at a Walmart store. The department says the theft took place on Dec. 1 at the Post Road Walmart location. Police said the wallet contained a large amount of...
Pawtucket business owner spreads Christmas cheer by giving back
The Pawtucket business owner has spent the past week embracing the role of Santa's helper, collecting and wrapping nearly 500 presents for Rhode Island families in need.
Comments / 0