Barrington, RI

ABC6.com

Several fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Barrington

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews from Barrington, Seekonk and East Providence battled a house fire in Barrington Tuesday afternoon. According to Barrington fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Houghton Street around 12:15 p.m. Fire officials said fire was coming from the roof and the...
BARRINGTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning

On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro man dies, four others sent to hospital in Rehoboth crash

(WJAR) — Rehoboth police said an Attleboro man was killed in a car accident Tuesday afternoon on Park Street. According to police, a car crashed into a parked flatbed truck around 3 p.m., killing a 58-year-old Attleboro man and sending four others to the hospital. The Rehoboth Fire Department...
REHOBOTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man sent to the hospital after rollover crash on Route 24

A Fall River man was injured after a rollover crash on Route 24 Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, MSP responded to Route 24 Northbound prior to Airport Road in Fall River just after 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival and after an investigation, Troopers discovered a...
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply

A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI

