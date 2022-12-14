ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arjun Tendulkar emulates father Sachin with century on first-class debut

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Arjun Tendulkar, son of India great Sachin Tendulkar , hit a century on his first-class debut for Goa.

Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific run-scorer in the history of international cricket, began his own career with a debut hundred for Mumbai in 1988.

While Sachin was a 15-year-old batting prodigy at the time, 23-year-old Arjun has made his way as a fast bowler.

But there are runs in his genes and he marked his maiden appearance in the Ranji Trophy by scoring 120 from 207 deliveries after coming in at number seven against Rajasthan.

The innings came at the Academy Ground in Porvorim, where the hosts notched up 493 for eight.

Tendulkar made the move to Goa at the start of the season, seeking more first-team opportunities.

His father retired in 2013 with exactly 100 international centuries to his name, 51 in Test cricket and 49 in ODIs.

