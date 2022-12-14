It’s a big week for Dame Helen Mirren. Not only is “1923,” her upcoming Paramount+ series debuting on Sunday, but she is also the narrator in the “Barbie” trailer that just dropped and plays the therapist in Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” video — two things she can’t help but laugh at during our interview. “I do love to mix it up,” she told Variety on Friday morning. “I love to do whatever is quite different from the last thing I’ve done, and I’m very, very fortunate that I’m sort of being allowed to do that. I’m having an enormous amount...

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO