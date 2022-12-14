Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 5: Will, JJ to Face ‘Tiny Bump Ahead’ in Their Marriage
Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 5, titled Oedipus Wreck, will continue the BAU’s effort to stop the serial killer network from growing big. But aside from this storyline, fans also want to know more about Will (Josh Stewart) and JJ’s (A.J. Cook) relationship after the former’s big reveal.
Doctor Who Images Reveals New Look Of The Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti Gatwa is set to be the first gay Doctor on Doctor Who and as he joins the long-running BBC series, his official look as the Fifteenth Doctor has been unveiled by "that blue phone box show," and he looks dope in his brown ensemble!. The arrival of Ncuti Gatwa...
Stranger Things: Sadie Sink Teases What’s In For Max and Lucas In Season 5
Stranger Things Season 4 spoke volumes on how far Max and Lucas had gone — from becoming friends, to dating, and eventually, the post-breakup version where they end up leading their own lives, with Max isolating herself to slowly heal on the trauma on not getting to save her brother, Billy, in Season 3, and with Lucas finding his new peers among the basketball team of Hawkins.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Claire Foy on the Righteous, Proportional Rage Behind ‘Women Talking': ‘We Don’t Believe We Have a Right to Imagine a Better World’ (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: The award-winning actress reflects on the impact of her new feature with filmmaker Sarah Polley. Having already won acclaim and a slew of awards (two Emmys, two SAG awards, a Golden Globe and a Broadcasting Press Guild award) for her breakout turn as Queen Elizabeth II on the first two seasons of “The Crown,” Claire Foy is earning some of the best reviews of her career (and some Oscar buzz) for her key supporting turn in Sarah Polley’s awards-season favorite “Women Talking.”
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Net Worth: Relive the Life and Success of The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ
News about Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death surprised many. He was famous for being the jolly, dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and had been loved by many. He, too, had inspired others with his great dancing skills as a freestyle hip-hop dancer and choreographer. Now that he’s gone, relive the life and success of tWitch and the net worth he had left.
Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet
Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
Emily Blunt Joked That Her Outfit On Her First Date With John Krasinski In 2008 Was So “Awful” He Left Her A Memo Asking Her To Change
Fourteen years ago, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met through a mutual friend while dining separately at a restaurant. At the end of 2008, the pair went on their first date, and by 2010, they’d tied the knot. Reflecting on their love story during a recent appearance on The...
Does Reese Witherspoon’s New Deal with Prime Video Mean The Morning Show Season 3 Will be the Apple TV+ Series’ Last?
Reese Witherspoon has a lot on her plate today. Aside from the upcoming The Morning Show Season 3, the actress-producer will be headlining a new series for Prime Video. So, working on two different networks, does this mean it will be the end of her Apple TV+ drama with Jennifer Aniston?
Calling In Backup! Kate Hudson Sought Out Tom Cruise For Skydiving Advice After Her Son Expressed Interest
When Kate Hudson's son Ryder said he wanted to skydive, the actress knew exactly the A-list star to call — Tom Cruise! The Almost Famous alum revealed during a chat with Glen Powell for Variety's "Actors on Actors" that she dialed up the Top Gun hunk to get advice about her 18-year-old jumping out of an airplane. "My son recently wanted to skydive. And I didn't know what to do with myself," Hudson, 43, told the Set It Up star. "He's 18. I was like, 'I need to call Tom.' And Tom was so all about it."ALL IN THE FAMILY!...
Helen Mirren Signed on to Star in ‘1923’ With Harrison Ford Before Reading Scripts: I ‘Took a Leap of Faith’
It’s a big week for Dame Helen Mirren. Not only is “1923,” her upcoming Paramount+ series debuting on Sunday, but she is also the narrator in the “Barbie” trailer that just dropped and plays the therapist in Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” video — two things she can’t help but laugh at during our interview. “I do love to mix it up,” she told Variety on Friday morning. “I love to do whatever is quite different from the last thing I’ve done, and I’m very, very fortunate that I’m sort of being allowed to do that. I’m having an enormous amount...
Is Lookism’s Jae Yeol (Jay Hong) Gay? Who He Likes Explained
Lookism features a wide range of characters with distinct personalities. One of them is Jae Yeol, also known as Jay Hong (his English name), who has always sat in the corner of the classroom, watching Hyeong Seok's everyday interactions with his classmates. So, is Lookism’s Jae Yeol gay? If so, who does he like?
Liam Hemsworth Net Worth: Take a Look at The Hunger Games Star’s Blossoming Career
Liam Hemsworth’s career is continuously blossoming. Aside from being a part of the Hemsworth brothers—Luke and Chris Hemsworth are his brothers—he has successfully made a footing in Hollywood. He has starred in one of the most famous movie franchises, Hunger Games, and will even be seen in...
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Confirms Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Comeback
After years of seemingly neverending controversies that at one point ruined not only his reputation but his acting career, Johnny Depp has finally overcome the odds and is well on his way to redeeming himself. Months after winning the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, speculation has been running high that Disney will reinstate him in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
Lycoris Recoil’s Chisato and Takina Get Married in Adorable Bridal Merch
While it has been a couple of months now since the first season’s finale, Lycoris Recoil is still being promoted with new merch. Specifically, the latest Lycoris Recoil merch features a lovely bridal illustration of Chisato and Takina. The new merch line was revealed along with where fans can get their hands on them.
Westworld Season 5 Didn't Happen Because of Major Budget Cut
There is little doubt that fans are still disappointed that Westworld Season 5 isn't happening. However, it looks like HBO was ready to produce the fifth and final season of the series. Unfortunately, the showrunners decided to turn down the option because it would mean the last episodes will go through a major budget cut due to Warner Bros. Discovery's mandated changes.
Sam Worthington explains why he lost out on James Bond role to Daniel Craig: ‘I couldn’t get the debonair down for the life of me’
Avatar star Sam Worthington discussed his close brush with 007.The Australian actor was one of the finalists up for the role that ultimately went to Daniel Craig who took over as James Bond for 2006’s Casino Royale.Speaking to Variety ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of the Water on Friday (16 December), Worthington recalled flying to screen test for mega-producer Barbara Broccoli, who personally cut his hair to fit her vision for the next Bond.“I could play Bond as a killer, but I couldn’t get the debonair down for the life of me,” Worthington said. “The suit...
Akiba Maid War: Every Main Character’s Age and Birthday
In Akihabara, a maid café called Ton Tokoton Café (Oinky Doinky Café) houses cute maids with different personalities together with their disastrous manager. To help you get to know these maids better, we've broken down every main character's age and birthday in Akiba Maid War!. Akiba Maid...
Ex-Superman Actor Henry Cavill Confirms New Role After Shocking DCU Ousting
It goes without saying that 2022 has been a roller coaster of a year for Henry Cavill. Just two months after breaking the news online that he'll be returning as Superman in the DC Universe and exiting Netflix's The Witcher, the 39-year-old British actor announced this week that he has once again been booted out as the Man of Steel amid DC Studios' restructuring of the franchise.
