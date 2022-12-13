Read full article on original website
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
Sam's Toy Box: Socially responsible fun
In Friday edition of Sam's Toy Box, we're taking a look at gifts that teach kids about social responsibility.
Live after death: Biggie Smalls 'concert' to be held online Friday
People who never got the chance to see Notorious B.I.G. perform live have a chance to experience what might be the next best thing Friday night.
Polygon
Mike Flanagan might be the only person who can do a Dark Tower series right
Stephen King’s seven-book epic fantasy series The Dark Tower is slowly turning into one of Hollywood’s White Whales. There have been more than a few attempts at mounting the story as a series of films, TV shows, but none have gotten very far (and that includes the one that actually released a theatrical movie). But it seems a new attempt, fronted by horror-auteur and former-Netflix ace Mike Flanagan, might have the best shot so far at actually working, mostly because Flanagan has been preparing for this moment for years.
comicon.com
Preview: Artemis Is On A Quest For Revenge In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
Eagle
REVIEW: ‘The Fabelmans’ is a coming-of-age masterpiece about the magic of movie making
Steven Spielberg tells his remarkable origin story in the wonderfully wholesome and semi-autobiographical new movie “The Fabelmans.” The joyous film celebrates the art of filmmaking juxtaposed with the unique awkwardness of American adolescence. Gabriel LaBelle gives a star-making performance as Sammy Fabelman, the stand-in for Spielberg himself. Michelle...
Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film Based on Her Original Script
Taylor Swift is stepping back into the director’s chair – this time for a feature film. Swift, who has directed a few of her own music videos (including the Grammy-nominated All Too Well short film), will helm a film for Searchlight Pictures based on an original script that she has written.
The Pale Blue Eye — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first look and all about the Gothic horror mystery
The Pale Blue Eye is a Netflix horror starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall and Harry Lawtey.
WacoTrib.com
What to watch: ‘Violent Night’ puts Santa in ‘Die Hard’ mode, fan dedication apparent in 'Willow' revival, and more
The idea of a nasty Christmas movie is nothing new, but "Violent Night" still manages to deliver the goods, mixing "Die Hard" and "Rambo"-style action with a fair amount of hokey ho-ho-hokum. David Harbour makes a particularly good cranky, butt-kicking Santa, in a movie that offers the sort of shared experience that should bring theaters some much-needed cheer.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing and reading
Each week, the guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week: South Side, Treasure Planet, the Sight & Sound film list, Matt Rogers and more.
Shadow and Bone Lands Season 2 Release Date — See the First Photos
New episodes of Shadow and Bone are coming, and now we know when. Netflix announced Thursday that Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 16. Mark your calendars accordingly! The streamer also unveiled new photos from the sophomore season, which you can check out below. In a statement, co-showrunner Eric Heisserer teased what’s ahead, including new faces and some exciting new places to visit. “We expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative,” he said. Added co-showrunner Daegan Fryklind, “We’ve also really dug into more of the mythology this...
Collider
'Life Upside Down' Trailer Sees Three Couples Living in Lockdown Together [Exclusive]
Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the new trailer for the upcoming film Life Upside Down from IFC Films. The romantic comedy stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Radha Mitchell (London Has Fallen), Danny Huston (Succession), and Rosie Fellner (The Trip to Italy) and is set to release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023, with it arriving to AMC+ later in the year in April.
Three Pines: episodes, trailer, cast and everything we know about the mystery series
Prime Video's Three Pines is a new mystery series based on a best-selling book. Here's what you need to know about it.
