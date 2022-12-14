Lady Raiders takedown Lady Trojans

Lindsey Royal looks for a shot

The Midway Lady Raiders continued their non-conference slate on Monday night, hosting 3A foe Harnett Central on the hardwood. In this contest, it was the smaller Lady Raiders turning in a dominant effort and defeating the visiting Lady Trojans, 50-21.

A defensive battle ensued in the first quarter with both teams playing scrappy defense and limiting opportunities. Midway held a slight advantage early but throughout the period they began to gain some separation. Aided by seven points from Elisabeth Kirkland, the Lady Raiders lead 11-2 after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter it was freshman Peyton Herring coming off the bench and giving Midway a spark. In a short span, Herring connected for seven points and bolstered the Lady Raiders lead to 20-3. From there, things evened out throughout the second period and Midway took a 26-10 lead into the half.

The second half essentially turned into a blowout as Harnett Central struggled to get anything going. Points were hard to come by for the Lady Trojans but Midway maintained a steady push.

The game was physical battle both ways but at the end of the night, it was Midway that had the upper hand. When the gun smoke settled, it was the Lady Raiders that drove off into the sunset, taking a 50-21 victory with them.

Leading the scoring for Midway was Kirkland with 15 points. Behind her was Morgan Williams with nine points and Herring with seven. Kara Beth Benton came off the bench and contributed six points, McKenzie Williams had five points, and Jaycie Byrd, Mallory Baggett, Megan Jackson, and Lindsey Royal all had two points.

Midway moves to 4-2 overall with the win and was slated to be on the road at Lakewood on Tuesday and back at home against East Bladen on Friday.