Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
Oklahoma City investors join Chickasaw Nation to buy Skirvin Hotel
Several local investors have joined together with the Chickasaw Nation to purchase the historic Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
visitokc.com
48 Hours in OKC: Winter Edition
It may not be the North Pole, but there are some serious winter wonderland vibes to be found in Oklahoma City. What the Modern Frontier lacks in snow accumulation and reindeer, it more than makes up for in cozy bars, ice rinks, wintry comfort food and indoor recreation aplenty. There’s...
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
KOCO
Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Firefighters battle large fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters spent Thursday morning battling a massive fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to Google, Oklahoma City Was Obsessed with This Food in 2022
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that, it's time you learn a new trick. I shared this...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
KOCO
Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic
OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
OKC Recycling Officials Issue Statement On Acceptable Recyclables
Oklahoma City officials are reminding residents about what is acceptable for recycling this holiday season. Anything made from paper, including holiday cards and wrapping paper tubes, are allowed to be recycled. Glass and aluminum are also items able to be recycled. Items you do not want to recycle include plastic...
Oklahoma Daily
Midway Deli zoning dispute jeopardizes summer concert series
Midway Deli withdrew its rezoning request that allowed it to host live concerts following protests from neighbors. Neighbors expressed concern that there would be changes to the neighborhood after Bob Thompson, owner of Midway Deli, applied to rezone the property to continue having live music. When he discovered that the live music was no longer in the property’s zoning parameters, he canceled the lineup of musicians he had booked for the summer.
Oklahoma City police mourning sudden passing of detective
An Oklahoma police force is mourning the loss of one of their own.
KOCO
Westmoore High School student killed in multi-vehicle crash in OKC: What we know
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Westmoore High School student was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim who died as 15-year-old Colby McCarron. Moore Public Schools officials confirmed that he was a Westmoore High School student. Oklahoma City...
KOCO
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home
An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
okctalk.com
Pickleman's opens on N. May Avenue
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe opens today (Thursday 12/15) at 6001 N. May. The space was formerly City Bites and features a drive-thru as well as seating within the restaurant. Pickleman's offers sandwiches, pizzas, soups, salads and sides. Other area locations are in Norman and Edmond. Nearby, Dutch Bros. Coffee is under...
