Oklahoma City, OK

visitokc.com

48 Hours in OKC: Winter Edition

It may not be the North Pole, but there are some serious winter wonderland vibes to be found in Oklahoma City. What the Modern Frontier lacks in snow accumulation and reindeer, it more than makes up for in cozy bars, ice rinks, wintry comfort food and indoor recreation aplenty. There’s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic

OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Midway Deli zoning dispute jeopardizes summer concert series

Midway Deli withdrew its rezoning request that allowed it to host live concerts following protests from neighbors. Neighbors expressed concern that there would be changes to the neighborhood after Bob Thompson, owner of Midway Deli, applied to rezone the property to continue having live music. When he discovered that the live music was no longer in the property’s zoning parameters, he canceled the lineup of musicians he had booked for the summer.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Pickleman's opens on N. May Avenue

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe opens today (Thursday 12/15) at 6001 N. May. The space was formerly City Bites and features a drive-thru as well as seating within the restaurant. Pickleman's offers sandwiches, pizzas, soups, salads and sides. Other area locations are in Norman and Edmond. Nearby, Dutch Bros. Coffee is under...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

