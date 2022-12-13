Read full article on original website
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
WOWT
6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The world of NIL, or name, image, and likeness, has grown quickly since getting NCAA approval last summer. But the allure of NIL hasn’t taken hold of one of the biggest names coming out of Husker Football this year, Trey Palmer. “I really wasn’t focused...
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight
When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Huskers add Westside receiver commit
For Nebraska football recruiting efforts of late, it’s another day and another commit from Omaha Westside. On Friday, kicker Tristan Alvano pulled the trigger for the Huskers. On Saturday, Matt Rhule and company added one of his teammates in speedy wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd. Lloyd is an interesting get...
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to program
Collier during his days at Florida.Photo by(Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Nebraska football had a big Saturday, and their second move of the day was landing former Florida defensive back Cory Collier Jr. He made the announcement via Twitter.
Kansas State vs. Nebraska: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
Kansas State (9-1) renews its rivalry with former conference foe Nebraska (6-5), as the Wildcats play host to the Cornhuskers in the Wildcat Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. It will be the second in a 3-game series between the schools after K-State earned a 67-58 win over...
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff
Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska earns pledge from key in-state WR, multi-sport prospect via class of 2023
Nebraska added to its 2023 class once again on Saturday. A multi-sport athlete is heading to Lincoln for both football and track per The Athletics’ Mitch Sherman. Jaylen Lloyd is heading to Lincoln. Lloyd is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite out of Omaha, Nebraska. Lloyd is the second player from Westside High School to commit to the Huskers in the last two days.
1011now.com
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
klkntv.com
Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
Aurora News Register
Steven Breitenfeldt
Steven E. Breitenfeldt, age 76, of Giltner, passed away December 15, 2022 at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Eliason officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver using mechanical aid rolls near Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports a roll-over accident near Syracuse Wednesday morning that sent a 78-year-old Lincoln man to the hospital. A truck driver, who witnessed the accident, told deputies that James Moore veered off of the eastbound lanes of Highway 2 without slowing down, as if he were taking the exit. The Ford Expedition hit the embankment on bottom of the ditch, continued up the other side and rolled before coming to rest on its top.
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the single digits around the metro. Temperatures dipped to 3 degrees downtown, with a few spots in western Iowa getting close to zero to start the day. Thankfully winds are nearly calm meaning not much of a wind chill to deal with this morning. A southeast breeze will pick up a little by this afternoon at 5-10mph. We’ll see lots of sunshine today, but it stays chilly as temperatures only warm into the upper teens by Noon, afternoon highs in the mid-20s.
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
klkntv.com
Crews battle grass fire near Waverly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters responded to a grass fire near Waverly on Thursday night. The fire was reported along Interstate 80 near 98th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Channel 8 reporter Rebecca Heckel saw firefighters battling the flames in a field just south of I-80. They put the...
