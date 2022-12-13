ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Aurora News Register

Steven Breitenfeldt

Steven E. Breitenfeldt, age 76, of Giltner, passed away December 15, 2022 at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Eliason officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
GILTNER, NE
1011now.com

Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Kearney nurse loses license

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln truck stop ready for South Beltway traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Construction began on the Lincoln South Beltway in 2020. Nearly three years and $352 million later, an 11-mile stretch of road has forever changed the flow of traffic south of Lincoln. “It’s pretty humbling, really, when you see the magnitude of everything,” said Peter Simmons, a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Search warrant leads to five arrests in Fairbury

FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury began their Friday by taking several people into custody while executing a search warrant. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Nick Georgi, deputies used the warrant to search a home at 1022 B Street in Fairbury just before 8 a.m. Police say they found...
FAIRBURY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy