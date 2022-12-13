Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football recruiting: Rahmir Stewart commit sets social media on fire
It’s been a very big day for Nebraska football recruiting. In fact, if you consider the Tristan Alvano commit on Friday, it’s already been one heck of a weekend and there’s still another day to go. On Saturday, Matt Rhule and company landed not one, not two,...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule hire is ‘moment of truth’ for Huskers, analyst says
Has Nebraska football reached its moment of truth? Is the program on its “last chance?” There is at least one college football analyst who believes that is definitely the case. He believes that if Matt Rhule can’t turn around the Huskers, there might not be anyone who can pull it off. Granted, we’ve heard that kind of fatalist language before.
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
Aurora News Register
Steven Breitenfeldt
Steven E. Breitenfeldt, age 76, of Giltner, passed away December 15, 2022 at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Eliason officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
klkntv.com
Say goodbye to Grandmother’s: Home of beloved Lincoln restaurant torn down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s time to say bye to Grandmother, well, Grandmother’s restaurant. The building that housed the beloved Lincoln restaurant is in the process of being torn down. Grandmother’s, which closed down in 2016, stood near the intersection of 70th and A Streets for nearly...
1011now.com
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
knopnews2.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
1011now.com
Lincoln truck stop ready for South Beltway traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Construction began on the Lincoln South Beltway in 2020. Nearly three years and $352 million later, an 11-mile stretch of road has forever changed the flow of traffic south of Lincoln. “It’s pretty humbling, really, when you see the magnitude of everything,” said Peter Simmons, a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Bandits drive off with cart full of groceries at Lincoln Hy-Vee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves fled quickly from a Lincoln grocery store, so quickly in fact, that they didn’t even bag their groceries. The theft happened at the Hy-Vee near 84th and Holdrege Streets on July 28, according to police. In the video, two men are seen...
WOWT
2 arrested after Nebraska troopers find 170+ pounds of drugs in separate incidents
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested for drug-related crimes in separate traffic stops on I-80. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for speeding as it was heading east on I-80 near Maxwell. The trooper became suspicious...
klkntv.com
Homeowner says some trucks are getting lost on new Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For some drivers, it’s going to take a while to get used to the new Lincoln South Beltway. On the east end of the beltway, where Highway 2 and 120th Street connect, some drivers are getting confused due to a lack of clear signage.
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
klkntv.com
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant leads to five arrests in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury began their Friday by taking several people into custody while executing a search warrant. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Nick Georgi, deputies used the warrant to search a home at 1022 B Street in Fairbury just before 8 a.m. Police say they found...
