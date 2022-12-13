Steven E. Breitenfeldt, age 76, of Giltner, passed away December 15, 2022 at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Eliason officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

GILTNER, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO