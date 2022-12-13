Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Breakfast Item—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s often surprises fans by reviving discontinued menu items, and the fast food chain just celebrated the return of one popular breakfast option. In recent weeks, fans have begun noticing beloved breakfast bagels from the chain at select locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New England, as reported by Chew Boom.
Sam's Toy Box: Socially responsible fun
In Friday edition of Sam's Toy Box, we're taking a look at gifts that teach kids about social responsibility.
Dairy Queen Unwraps Joy-Filled Blizzard Flavors for the Holiday Season
With the holidays approaching, Dairy Queen is ready to get you in the spirit of the season. The all-American food chain has released its seasonal Blizzard flavors–and this year's holiday specials are guaranteed to bring customers a little extra cheer. According to a press release shared directly with Parade,...
Denny's will sell a $5.99 t-shirt on Black Friday that gives the buyer a year of free breakfasts
This Friday - Black Friday- Denny's online shop will make available, at 12 am Eastern Time, a t-shirt the company is calling the Everyday Value Tee. Only 150 shirts will be sold as ownership confers the right to receive a complimentary breakfast every day for a year.
Comments / 0