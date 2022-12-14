Welcome to NWA USA coming at you from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee! This week we bring you the third installment of the Champion Series. Thus far we have seen the elimination of Team Fixers and Team Brickhouse from the on going tournament. Six of the eight teams remain, all competing for points in various matches, with the winning team receiving title shots at the respective NWA champions. Here is another rundown of how points are awarded throughout the tournament…

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO