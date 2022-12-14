Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Weighs In On Bobby Lashley Firing
Earlier this week, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley in the main event of Monday Night Raw for a shot at the United States Championship. After the match, The All Mighty got into an altercation with the referee and pushed multiple officials who came down to calm him, including one Adam Pearce.
MJF Mocks Child He Made Flinch During AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion MJF has continued his taunting of a young fan who he made flinch during this week’s episode of Dynamite. After feigning attacking the child during Dynamite, MJF made his views on the young fan clear on social media. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw MJF...
SmackDown Notes: Big Changes, Producers For Matches/Segments, More
Fightful Select have come through with a report on why big changes had to be made for last night’s SmackDown. Other notes from the show include the producers for matches and segments, a note about Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo, and more. Last night’s SmackDown was actually a double...
WWE To Tape Two Episodes Of SmackDown Tomorrow, Roxanne Perez News, More
WWE will be taping two episodes of SmackDown tomorrow night in Chicago, IL. The second taping is for the December 23rd episode. The latest video from the “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel features some Battle of the Brands. You can check that out below:. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne...
Jeff Jarrett Responds To Claims That He “Worked” Vince Russo
On a recent episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Jeff Jarrett responded to claims that he “worked” Vince Russo during their friendship in 2002. Jarrett also discussed his first impressions of Samoa Joe. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Responding to...
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, we’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of Dynamite. We’ll see Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship, FTR vs. The Gunns, and more taking place. You can check out the updated...
WOW Founder David McClane On The Company Going On Tour In The Future, More
In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald, WOW – Women of Wrestling founder and CEO David McLane discussed future plans regarding where he plans to take his company moving forward. McClane explains why WOW is not ready to tour yet: “As of today, the WOW...
DDP Says Resurrection Of Jake The Snake Film Has Been Discussed
Diamond Dallas Page has revealed that a feature film take on the 2014 documentary The Resurrection of Jake the Snake has been discussed as a narrative release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with CS.net for a new interview promoting his new film High Heat and revealed that a narrative film based on the 2014 documentary about Jake Roberts could be on the way.
Action Andretti Reacts To AEW Debut, Tony Khan Makes It Official
Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Action Andretti spoke with Renee Paquette to comment on his huge upset win over Chris Jericho. You can check out a video of that below:. Speaking of Action Andretti, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that he’s officially All...
STARDOM Initially Turned Down Chance To Sign Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks will be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. It is not yet known in what capacity Banks will be appearing, but it almost didn’t happen at all. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer, STARDOM initially turned down the chance to sign Sasha. Per...
Lots Of News On AEW Rampage, Impact Wrestling, Willow Nightingale, NWA, More
AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale will be the featured guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW), which drops at the crack of dawn. You can check out a preview for the show below:. You can check out some additional highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Rampage below:. You...
Backstage News On Naomi’s WWE Status
As previously reported here on eWn, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago.” Now, she’s expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. The WWE status of Banks’ tag-team partner Naomi has been up in the air since they walked out...
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will be airing a live episode of SmackDown tonight on FOX, then taping next week’s show right after the broadcast from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Fightful Select reports that Bray Wyatt was slated for both episodes of SmackDown. Also, the show being taped for next week has a Trick or Street Fight planned, and WWE has brought in several extras for Friday’s Smackdown to serve as security.
William Regal Discusses Putting Family Before Wrestling
William Regal will be returning soon to WWE, having been written off of AEW television as part of his storyline with MJF. Regal is expected to be a coach and work in a backstage role with WWE. On the final episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, Regal spoke about the...
Top Dolla Provides Proof That He Can Hit A Dive Over The Ropes
Following last night’s SmackDown, Top Dolla has found himself on the receiving end of a lot of ridicule. During his match, the real-life AJ Francis attempted a dive over the top rope. His legs gave out and he landed very awkwardly. Thankfully, the botched move didn’t end up being worse.
NWA USA Results December 17, 2022
Welcome to NWA USA coming at you from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee! This week we bring you the third installment of the Champion Series. Thus far we have seen the elimination of Team Fixers and Team Brickhouse from the on going tournament. Six of the eight teams remain, all competing for points in various matches, with the winning team receiving title shots at the respective NWA champions. Here is another rundown of how points are awarded throughout the tournament…
Brian Kendrick Reveals The Reason Why Vince McMahon Nixed “The Hooliganz” Name
In 2005, Brian Kendrick returned to WWE and joined forces with Paul London to capture the World Tag Team Title and WWE Tag Team Titles, the latter of which became the longest tag team title reign until WrestleMania 20. Despite holding the tag team titles for almost a year, Kendrick and London never had an official tag team name.
Impact Wrestling Results (12/15/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 15, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 12/8. Note: After this episode, the site will no longer be posting live coverage of Impact Wrestling shows for the foreseeable future. Thank you to everyone who has supported this coverage over the past four years. We will continue posting results for Impact shows after they have aired.
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 12/14/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 950,000 viewers, up from the show last week that did 840,000. They drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.29. This was the Winter Is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite. The...
