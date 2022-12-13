Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
UK Includes Crypto Assets in Financial Services Reform Package
Rishi Sunak’s government is pushing forward with plans to turn the United Kingdom into a global hub for crypto assets. The UK government today announced a package of more than 30 reforms to financial regulation, including the extension of tax breaks for investment managers to cover crypto assets. Dubbed...
fintechnexus.com
Brazil approves new crypto asset regulation
After seven years of deliberation, the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved a bill regulating the crypto sector in the largest nation in Latin America. The proposal, which formalizes the sector under Brazilian law, is now awaiting sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro. For many players in this market, the new law...
crypto-economy.com
ICE Chief Asserts Crypto Will be Regulated as Securities
The head of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), Jeffrey Sprecher has reportedly claimed that most cryptocurrencies will be regulated under the existing securities laws. The ICE Chief exec has also suggested traditional financial giants such as the New York Stock Exchange may enter “tokenized trading”. Following the implosion...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Lawmakers Press Federal Banking Regulators on the Industry's Exposure to Crypto After Alameda Stake in Bank Comes to Light
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked leaders and three key federal financial regulators for information about cryptocurrency firms' involvement with small banks. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had close ties to Washington state-based bank Moonstone, according to the letter. The senators wrote that other small banks have suffered financially from...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
These 20 execs are powering the $1.2 trillion private-credit market
As rates continue to rise, private-credit is hotter than ever. Meet the top dealmakers in the $1.2 trillion market.
Before the Bell: Trump’s Truth Social Drops, Guardant Health Plunges
Friday's premarket trading session was picking up where Thursday's regular session ended.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
What social media regulation could look like: Think pipelines, not utilities
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and his controversial statements and decisions as its owner, have fueled a new wave of calls for regulating social media companies.
cryptobusinessworld.com
Sora Ventures relocates to Taiwan
Sora Ventures, an Asian venture capital firm, has announced that it is relocating its operations to Taipei in Taiwan in favor of "a very crypto-friendly atmosphere." Previously, Sora Ventures had offices in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia. Sora, however, has a very positive outlook on the Chinese cryptocurrency...
ffnews.com
Advanced Payment Solutions Issued Licence by Astana Financial Services Authority to Act as Digital Investments Agent
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has issued a licence to Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) to deal in stablecoins on behalf of clients. The licence allows APS to place orders for the most popular pairs of transactions from USD and EUR to USDC and USDT and vice versa. APS believes...
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
dailyhodl.com
Two US Senators Demand Answers From US Regulators on Banking Sector’s Exposure to Crypto
US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith are demanding answers from a group of top US regulators about the banking sector’s exposure to crypto in the wake of FTX’s implosion last month. On Wednesday, Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, penned a letter...
cryptopotato.com
SEC Cautions Companies to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Businesses
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still on the crypto warpath. Its latest edict is aimed at publically listed companies with any exposure to the asset class or industry. On Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance released a statement “regarding recent developments in crypto-asset markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent
In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
tipranks.com
SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse
The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
