ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

UK Includes Crypto Assets in Financial Services Reform Package

Rishi Sunak’s government is pushing forward with plans to turn the United Kingdom into a global hub for crypto assets. The UK government today announced a package of more than 30 reforms to financial regulation, including the extension of tax breaks for investment managers to cover crypto assets. Dubbed...
fintechnexus.com

Brazil approves new crypto asset regulation

After seven years of deliberation, the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved a bill regulating the crypto sector in the largest nation in Latin America. The proposal, which formalizes the sector under Brazilian law, is now awaiting sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro. For many players in this market, the new law...
crypto-economy.com

ICE Chief Asserts Crypto Will be Regulated as Securities

The head of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), Jeffrey Sprecher has reportedly claimed that most cryptocurrencies will be regulated under the existing securities laws. The ICE Chief exec has also suggested traditional financial giants such as the New York Stock Exchange may enter “tokenized trading”. Following the implosion...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC San Diego

U.S. Lawmakers Press Federal Banking Regulators on the Industry's Exposure to Crypto After Alameda Stake in Bank Comes to Light

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked leaders and three key federal financial regulators for information about cryptocurrency firms' involvement with small banks. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had close ties to Washington state-based bank Moonstone, according to the letter. The senators wrote that other small banks have suffered financially from...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptobusinessworld.com

Sora Ventures relocates to Taiwan

Sora Ventures, an Asian venture capital firm, has announced that it is relocating its operations to Taipei in Taiwan in favor of "a very crypto-friendly atmosphere." Previously, Sora Ventures had offices in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia. Sora, however, has a very positive outlook on the Chinese cryptocurrency...
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
cryptopotato.com

SEC Cautions Companies to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Businesses

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still on the crypto warpath. Its latest edict is aimed at publically listed companies with any exposure to the asset class or industry. On Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance released a statement “regarding recent developments in crypto-asset markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com

WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent

In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
tipranks.com

SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse

The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...

Comments / 0

Community Policy