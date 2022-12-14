Read full article on original website
Roadwork to close road in Cherry Hill
PSE&G will be performing utility work at 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill on Friday Dec. 16 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Since work will be done throughout the day, motorists are...
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this The post Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ship Bottom Proposes Ban on Low-Speed Vehicles
While low-speed vehicles are making a name for themselves in some Jersey Shore towns, other communities are opting out by banning this mode of transportation on all roads within their jurisdictions, as permitted by state law. “There has been some concern about what a low-speed vehicle is,” Ship Bottom Councilman...
Cardiff Motor Vehicle Office Fully Reopens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Good news for drivers in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area: The Cardiff office of the Motor Vehicle Commission has reopened to field all transactions. The announcement came this week after a request made by New Jersey legislators to reopen the location was honored. I'm coming up on having to renew my driver's license again, so this news will make my life so much more convenient.
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports. The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police. Jose...
Tractor-Trailer Flips On I-295 Ramp
There's an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 295, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on the I-295 southbound ramp to Exit 45 in Westampton, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The ramp was closed to Exit 45A, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR...
Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway
A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Firefighters rescue person from car after crash in Camden
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash in Camden. The Action Cam was on the scene at Walnut and South 9th streets just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The car went through a fence and crashed into a tree, landing...
Serious crash shuts down traffic on South DuPont Highway
DOVER, DE – Police in Dover are advising commuters to avoid the area of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane due to a serious motor vehicle crash. According to police, the crash caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway. Lanes are expected to be closed as police continue their investigation at the scene. The crash was reported at around 7:30 pm. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes until the investigation is complete. Local police and the Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on South DuPont Highway (Route 13) The post Serious crash shuts down traffic on South DuPont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton Water Works Issues Important Information About Your Drinking Water
Trenton Water Works (TWW) violated standards under the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Rules, exceeding the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021. Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM), or disinfection byproducts, form when chlorine compounds used to disinfect water react with other naturally occurring chemicals present in water. TWW previously notified customers, as required by state regulations, of the TTHM MCL exceedance in a public notice issued on November 3, 2021. TWW tests for disinfection byproducts monthly. This public notice is not an emergency, and the water is currently meeting all New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act Standards. Click here to read the full statement.
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ
Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of them! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home
Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
