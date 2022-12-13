Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for Dec 18 – 24
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr) Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Roadway construction work continues on Brinkley...
murfreesboro.com
Matt Jarratt Named New I.T. Director for City of Murfreesboro
City Manager Craig Tindall has named Matt Jarratt as the new Information Technology director for the City of Murfreesboro. City managers introduced Jarratt, who has worked in the City’s I.T. Department since 2008, as the new director Dec. 6, 2022. “Matt Jarratt has demonstrated both the technological skills and...
murfreesboro.com
No Knock Registry Available for La Vergne Residents
All commercial solicitors wanting to go door-to-door in La Vergne are required to get both a permit and ID badge to comply with an ordinance that was implemented in November of 2020. The ordinance also allows residents to sign up for a ‘No Knock’ list that will prevent commercial solicitors from visiting their home.
murfreesboro.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Presents 2022 Physician Awards for Excellence in Clinical Leadership
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
murfreesboro.com
Surprising a Veteran with Amazing Christmas Presents
Here it is everyone! Here’s the Acts of Kindness surprise we did for a local veteran last week. Grab your tissues, this is a good one!!!. **Please excuse some of the lighting, not much we could do about that 🙂. A HUGE thank you to the local people and...
murfreesboro.com
Rocky Fork Middle students win statewide STEM competition
Two teams of eighth-grade students from Rocky Fork Middle School competed as finalists at a statewide STEM competition earlier this month. STEM stands for Science Technology RFMS STEM COMPETITIONEngineering and Mathematics. One of the teams, for its project called MOOVE, won the middle school competition. Those team members are Cristian...
murfreesboro.com
RCS Students Display Art at Parthenon, Join All-State Band
RCS students continue to excel in the arts, and December has proven a busy month for artists and musicians in Rutherford County Schools. The following students have had artwork selected for the Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Award Exhibition. Their work will be displayed at The Parthenon in Nashville from December 5 – January 6.
