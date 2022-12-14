ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Two people injured in ‘major vehicle collision’ in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— Two people were injured in a crash in Hockley County Wednesday evening, according to the Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres. In a social media post, HCSO called the crash a “major vehicle collision.”. Sheriff Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com the crash happened near US Highway 385 and...
KCBD

New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
KCBD

Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
KCBD

Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
levellandnews.net

Highway 84 wreck results in one death

According to DPS reports, around 12:30 a.m. a vehicle wreck on US Highway 84 left a woman dead in Lubbock County. Luna Monique Reyes, 28 from Plainview was pulling out of a private drive on US 84, about half a mile outside of Shallowater. At the same time a 2018...
KCBD

Man dies in Thursday evening crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
levellandnews.net

State of the Wallace breakfast held Tues.

The Wallace Theater Board of Directors held their annual “State of the Wallace” breakfast on Tuesday morning to thank their supporters, provide a roadmap for upcoming plans such as community and school involvement and renovation updates. It’s been a busy year for the Wallace and company as they...
NewsWest 9

Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
