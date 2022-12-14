Read full article on original website
Related
Elderly woman killed in Hockley County fire identified
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details, including the identity of a woman who was killed in a house fire on Wednesday. Volunteer firefighters from Lubbock County (Wolfforth, Carlisle and Shallowater) were called round 10:45 a.m. to a fire at 6791 Fox Road. According to HCSO, Edith Ostrander, 75, was […]
Famous Bruno Steel House catches fire in Ransom Canyon on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The famous Bruno Steel House at Ransom Canyon caught on fire on Thursday afternoon, Ransom Canyon Chief of Police James Hill confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com. Chief Hill said the fire was initially called in as a grass fire at 3:47 p.m. According to Hill, the extent of the damage is not yet known. […]
everythinglubbock.com
Two people injured in ‘major vehicle collision’ in Hockley County
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— Two people were injured in a crash in Hockley County Wednesday evening, according to the Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres. In a social media post, HCSO called the crash a “major vehicle collision.”. Sheriff Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com the crash happened near US Highway 385 and...
KCBD
New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
DPS identified pickup driver who died in Hockley Co. crash
The victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash at FM 1585 and US 385 in Hockley County was publicly identified Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland was the driver.
Old Lubbock County jail building to be transformed into boutique hotel
LUBBOCK, Texas — A big update on the old county jail in Downtown Lubbock was learned Wednesday. It will be transformed into a boutique hotel called Mayo LBK. Architect and co-owner of the building, Jim Snyder said it will also have a coffee shop and bar called “The Slammer” along with retail on the first […]
‘There’s big demand’: LEDA reveals what to expect for Lubbock’s economy in 2023
The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance said the South Plains economy is looking bright for 2023.
KCBD
Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
31-Year-Old April Melendez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd at around 1 a.m.
KCBD
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
levellandnews.net
Highway 84 wreck results in one death
According to DPS reports, around 12:30 a.m. a vehicle wreck on US Highway 84 left a woman dead in Lubbock County. Luna Monique Reyes, 28 from Plainview was pulling out of a private drive on US 84, about half a mile outside of Shallowater. At the same time a 2018...
One seriously hurt after car crashes in Lubbock dealership
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash in the 6000 block of Spur 327, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:20 p.m. A photojournalist on scene said a car crashed into the vehicles at Mears Mazda Volvo. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was responding. […]
KCBD
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
levellandnews.net
State of the Wallace breakfast held Tues.
The Wallace Theater Board of Directors held their annual “State of the Wallace” breakfast on Tuesday morning to thank their supporters, provide a roadmap for upcoming plans such as community and school involvement and renovation updates. It’s been a busy year for the Wallace and company as they...
Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County
LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Levelland (Levelland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Levelland on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
3 arrested, schools placed on lock down during LCSO chase
Deputies arrested three people, including two juveniles after a chase with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in parts of the county and South Lubbock.
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Boom: A Scandalous New Lubbock Restaurant & Bar Is Coming
A new riskay sports bar is coming to Lubbock. Will you be checking it out?. In Lubbock, we all love sports so when a new sports bar is coming we get excited. This new spot is called Bombshells. It's a restaurant that offers "an exciting atmosphere, great food, live entertainment...
Comments / 0