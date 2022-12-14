Read full article on original website
levellandnews.net
State of the Wallace breakfast held Tues.
The Wallace Theater Board of Directors held their annual “State of the Wallace” breakfast on Tuesday morning to thank their supporters, provide a roadmap for upcoming plans such as community and school involvement and renovation updates. It’s been a busy year for the Wallace and company as they...
keranews.org
West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
towntalkradio.com
Wellman-Union CISD hires new superintendent
The Wellman-Union CISD school board met Monday night December 12, 2022, and during the meeting hired their new superintendent. WUCISD has had the current interim superintendent Johnny Tubb, who come to WUCISD in late February 2022 after Ben Prowell’s resignation and went to Whitharral ISD to be its superintendent.
Old Lubbock County jail building to be transformed into boutique hotel
LUBBOCK, Texas — A big update on the old county jail in Downtown Lubbock was learned Wednesday. It will be transformed into a boutique hotel called Mayo LBK. Architect and co-owner of the building, Jim Snyder said it will also have a coffee shop and bar called “The Slammer” along with retail on the first […]
Claims of racism in Lubbock-area schools make national news
On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that students and families from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD filed civil right complaints against the school districts alongside the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association. By Thursday, the story made national news.
KSAT 12
fox34.com
Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family. Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.
levellandnews.net
CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN
Christmas is a little over a week away and holiday cheer is being shared throughout the community of Levelland and surrounding communities within Hockley County. The tradition of cruising through neighborhoods and enjoying the sight of Christmas lights and other decorations is a long standing tradition during the holiday season. (Staff Photo by Samantha Nowell)
Families demand action after civil rights complaints filed against Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, students and parents from Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD as well as Lubbock NAACP members spoke in front of the school board during the public comment portion of the meeting to address repeated concerns of racial harassment at these schools. “On April 21, 2022, we came out with parents, students, […]
Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County
LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
Left Alone In A Snow Covered Field In Texas: What Happened To This Beautiful Little Girl?
Veronica TaylorPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. In 1987, 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was a sixth-grade student at Murfee Elementary and an active member of her church in Lubbock, Texas. On March 25, 1987, Veronica was seen leaving her aunt Celestine's house, where she was hanging out with family. Her family members lived close to one another and would spend time together daily. She walked to her grandmother's home and then went to her house to pick up her backpack. Veronica was going to spend the night at her aunt Darlene's home.
Famous Bruno Steel House catches fire in Ransom Canyon on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The famous Bruno Steel House at Ransom Canyon caught on fire on Thursday afternoon, Ransom Canyon Chief of Police James Hill confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com. Chief Hill said the fire was initially called in as a grass fire at 3:47 p.m. According to Hill, the extent of the damage is not yet known. […]
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released
LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
mywolfforthnews.com
FRENSHIP STUDENTS RECEIVE SPECIAL HOLIDAY SURPRISE THROUGH SANTA COPS
The annual Santa Cops event has been a favorite tradition for local law enforcement for more than a decade as they team up with a child in Big Brothers Big Sisters, several of them from Frenship. Kicking off the event bright and early, the officers pick up the children in...
levellandnews.net
Blue Santa event brings holiday cheer
The holiday season is a busy time for community organizations, and that is no different for the Levelland PD’s Blue and You program. The Blue and You program, is a 501c3 organization that was developed in March of 2020 with a primary of enhancing the community policing efforts. Levelland...
KCBD
UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
KCBD
New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
KCBD
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
