Levelland, TX

levellandnews.net

State of the Wallace breakfast held Tues.

The Wallace Theater Board of Directors held their annual “State of the Wallace” breakfast on Tuesday morning to thank their supporters, provide a roadmap for upcoming plans such as community and school involvement and renovation updates. It’s been a busy year for the Wallace and company as they...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Wellman-Union CISD hires new superintendent

The Wellman-Union CISD school board met Monday night December 12, 2022, and during the meeting hired their new superintendent. WUCISD has had the current interim superintendent Johnny Tubb, who come to WUCISD in late February 2022 after Ben Prowell’s resignation and went to Whitharral ISD to be its superintendent.
WELLMAN, TX
fox34.com

Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family. Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN

Christmas is a little over a week away and holiday cheer is being shared throughout the community of Levelland and surrounding communities within Hockley County. The tradition of cruising through neighborhoods and enjoying the sight of Christmas lights and other decorations is a long standing tradition during the holiday season. (Staff Photo by Samantha Nowell)
LEVELLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
LYNN COUNTY, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Left Alone In A Snow Covered Field In Texas: What Happened To This Beautiful Little Girl?

Veronica TaylorPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. In 1987, 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was a sixth-grade student at Murfee Elementary and an active member of her church in Lubbock, Texas. On March 25, 1987, Veronica was seen leaving her aunt Celestine's house, where she was hanging out with family. Her family members lived close to one another and would spend time together daily. She walked to her grandmother's home and then went to her house to pick up her backpack. Veronica was going to spend the night at her aunt Darlene's home.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Blue Santa event brings holiday cheer

The holiday season is a busy time for community organizations, and that is no different for the Levelland PD’s Blue and You program. The Blue and You program, is a 501c3 organization that was developed in March of 2020 with a primary of enhancing the community policing efforts. Levelland...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Man dies in Thursday evening crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
LUBBOCK, TX

