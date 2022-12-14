So looking forward to summer time! Warner Bros just released a few new photos and trailer of the upcoming film Barbie that’s set to be released July 21, 2023! I have footage of Margot Robbie as Mattel’s iconic fashion doll Barbie! Also pictures of Ryan Gosling as Ken. I can not wait to see this film and had no clue that Issa Rae was in this as well! The movie was directed by Greta Gerwig and has a supporting cast of Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Arian Greenblatt, Will Ferrell and so many more! See all the fun inside, I’m singing “Let’s go Barbie” in my head now, being an avid collector of this doll for years, this will be a must-see for real!

1 DAY AGO