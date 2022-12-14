Read full article on original website
Wardrobe Breakdown: Monica At ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Exclusive Screening In ATL
Grammy Award-Winning multi-platinum artist Monica stepped out in style last night at the exclusive screening of, I Wanna Dance With Somebody that took place at Regal Atlantic Station. Monica along with her son Rodney Hill, 17 and stepson Rodney Hill, 27 accompanied her on the red carpet for photos wearing all black.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Janet Jackson SURPRISES Sherri Shepherd
During a sneak peek clip of an episode of SHERRI, international superstar JANET JACKSON made her very first television appearance after just announcing her new tour, Together Again. Every day this week, Sherri’s best friend and executive producer Jawn Murray teased the talk show host that there was a BIG...
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
First Look: ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling
So looking forward to summer time! Warner Bros just released a few new photos and trailer of the upcoming film Barbie that’s set to be released July 21, 2023! I have footage of Margot Robbie as Mattel’s iconic fashion doll Barbie! Also pictures of Ryan Gosling as Ken. I can not wait to see this film and had no clue that Issa Rae was in this as well! The movie was directed by Greta Gerwig and has a supporting cast of Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Arian Greenblatt, Will Ferrell and so many more! See all the fun inside, I’m singing “Let’s go Barbie” in my head now, being an avid collector of this doll for years, this will be a must-see for real!
In Case You Missed It: Salma Hayek Pinault On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Salma Hayek Pinault is so stylish and I love her accent. She was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night where she talked about pranking her friend during the World Cup, her pet owl and her film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Later Salma and Jimmy took...
