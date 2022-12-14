Long Caption HEALTHY DESSERTS CATAGORY-- The Hockley County 4-H Kids competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. Teams of three to four kids have 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. Pictured from the left are: Cale Dockery, Hudson Dobrovolny, Bradley Gray and Dillon Johnson. Their team placed third in the Intermediate Healthy Desserts category. (Submitted Photo) JUNIOR APPETIZER CATEGORY-- Hockley County 4-H Kids Kaden Bates, Bowen Stone and Miles Sharp teamed up and placed third in the Junior Appetizer Category in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge held at the Mallet Event Center. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest where more than 500 kids from the area competed. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to give to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H Kids competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. 4-H team members: Bryar Sherrill, Luke Klecker, Crockett Stone and Hudson Lee competed against more than 500 kids from the area. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Hank Davis, Henley Bussell and Case Davis competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center against more than 500 kids from the area. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. (Submitted Photo) MAIN DISH CATEGORY-- Hockley County 4-H Kids Stedson Dobrovolny, Colt Parkinson, Kade Gregory and Braxton Vinson placed third in the Intermediate Main Dish Category in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and create a presentation for the judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with more than 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Carson Bates, Kalyn Bates and Madyson Nickelson competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center against more than 500 kids from the area. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Norah Gonzalez, Sarah Gray, Mya Reina and Gemma Lee, all competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center where three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest more than 500 kids from the area competing. Teams of three to four kids have 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Darby Bussell, Braxie Albus, Kynlee Mae Thomas and Jett Blair competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. Teams of three to four kids have 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo)

HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO