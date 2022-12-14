Read full article on original website
CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN
Christmas is a little over a week away and holiday cheer is being shared throughout the community of Levelland and surrounding communities within Hockley County. The tradition of cruising through neighborhoods and enjoying the sight of Christmas lights and other decorations is a long standing tradition during the holiday season. (Staff Photo by Samantha Nowell)
State of the Wallace breakfast held Tues.
The Wallace Theater Board of Directors held their annual “State of the Wallace” breakfast on Tuesday morning to thank their supporters, provide a roadmap for upcoming plans such as community and school involvement and renovation updates. It’s been a busy year for the Wallace and company as they...
Mary Frances Albright
Jan. 8 1933 - Dec. 6, 2022. Mary Frances Ford Albright, born January 8, 1933, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ December 6, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Graveside services will be...
Hockley County 4-H teams place at District Food Challenge
Long Caption HEALTHY DESSERTS CATAGORY-- The Hockley County 4-H Kids competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. Teams of three to four kids have 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. Pictured from the left are: Cale Dockery, Hudson Dobrovolny, Bradley Gray and Dillon Johnson. Their team placed third in the Intermediate Healthy Desserts category. (Submitted Photo) JUNIOR APPETIZER CATEGORY-- Hockley County 4-H Kids Kaden Bates, Bowen Stone and Miles Sharp teamed up and placed third in the Junior Appetizer Category in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge held at the Mallet Event Center. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest where more than 500 kids from the area competed. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to give to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H Kids competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. 4-H team members: Bryar Sherrill, Luke Klecker, Crockett Stone and Hudson Lee competed against more than 500 kids from the area. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Hank Davis, Henley Bussell and Case Davis competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center against more than 500 kids from the area. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. (Submitted Photo) MAIN DISH CATEGORY-- Hockley County 4-H Kids Stedson Dobrovolny, Colt Parkinson, Kade Gregory and Braxton Vinson placed third in the Intermediate Main Dish Category in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and create a presentation for the judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with more than 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Carson Bates, Kalyn Bates and Madyson Nickelson competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center against more than 500 kids from the area. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Norah Gonzalez, Sarah Gray, Mya Reina and Gemma Lee, all competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center where three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest more than 500 kids from the area competing. Teams of three to four kids have 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Darby Bussell, Braxie Albus, Kynlee Mae Thomas and Jett Blair competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. Teams of three to four kids have 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo)
Highway 84 wreck results in one death
According to DPS reports, around 12:30 a.m. a vehicle wreck on US Highway 84 left a woman dead in Lubbock County. Luna Monique Reyes, 28 from Plainview was pulling out of a private drive on US 84, about half a mile outside of Shallowater. At the same time a 2018...
MORNING COLLISION–
Two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of 17th Street and Avenue D near South Elementary in Levelland. No severe injuries were reported as Levelland PD took control of the scene. (Staff Photo DeeLaine Ruiz)
Lobo football players named to all-district
Several Levelland High School football players have earned all-district honors. Senior Marco Guillen earned all-district first team as a running back, while junior Joe Pena was first team offensive lineman. Rusty Johnson, a sophomore was first team fullback and first team inside linebacker. Sophmore Eli Randol and junior Austin Ellis...
