LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Gruver Lady Hound, Bailey Maupin is quickly making a name for herself in Lubbock, as she has already cracked the starting five as a true freshman. Maupin has helped the Lady Raiders reach a 9-1 record and has played red hot in the process. The freshman has averaged 12.9 points per […]
Will Hammond is the latest recruit in what could be an elite 2024 recruiting class for the Red Raiders.
Meadow Broncos football will see a change
Meadow ISD is in search of a new head football coach and possible athletic director. Coach Josh Conner came to Meadow in 2020 to take over the football program after the Meadow Broncos had four different head football coaches and AD’s in four years. Conner had been there the longest in almost a decade. As head football coach of the Broncos, he compiled a record of 7 wins and 22 losses. In his inaugural season in 2020 (COVID season) the Broncos went 1-8. In the 2021 season, Conner and the Broncos did a little better going 4-6 in the regular season and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016, however, lost to Spur 63-14 making their final record 4-7. With many starters coming back there were high hopes for Conner and the Broncos and after the dust settled in the 2022 season the Broncos went 2-8 and not making the playoffs. The last time the Broncos had a winning season was in 2016 when they went 7-3 in the regular season, plus won a district title and went two deep in the playoffs.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders could be set to take a major blow to the roster thanks to the transfer portal.
Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Dimitri Moore started his high school career with coach Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill High School, and later this month, he'll end his college career playing for McGuire for the final time.
Lobo football players named to all-district
Several Levelland High School football players have earned all-district honors. Senior Marco Guillen earned all-district first team as a running back, while junior Joe Pena was first team offensive lineman. Rusty Johnson, a sophomore was first team fullback and first team inside linebacker. Sophmore Eli Randol and junior Austin Ellis...
Vegas is giving the Rebels the edge in their bowl matchup with the Red Raiders.
Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’
Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
Mary Frances Albright
Jan. 8 1933 - Dec. 6, 2022. Mary Frances Ford Albright, born January 8, 1933, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ December 6, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Graveside services will be...
‘That girl, she is so tough’: Shallowater 4-year-old with Down syndrome is now cancer-free
Shayna said Baylor was diagnosed in July of 2020 after showing several symptoms of a fever and acting like she was in pain. However, she never expected it would turn into what it did.
West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
The sword continues to swing; Mike Leach is saving lives through organ donation
LUBBOCK, Texas – Mike Leach, the iconic college football coach that died due to heart complications on Monday, is giving the gift of life, even at his death. Leach’s passion for organ donation wasn’t new. It dated back to at least August 2008 when he filmed a public service announcement with a young liver transplant […]
MORNING COLLISION–
Two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of 17th Street and Avenue D near South Elementary in Levelland. No severe injuries were reported as Levelland PD took control of the scene. (Staff Photo DeeLaine Ruiz)
State of the Wallace breakfast held Tues.
The Wallace Theater Board of Directors held their annual “State of the Wallace” breakfast on Tuesday morning to thank their supporters, provide a roadmap for upcoming plans such as community and school involvement and renovation updates. It’s been a busy year for the Wallace and company as they...
Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
Hockley County 4-H teams place at District Food Challenge
Long Caption HEALTHY DESSERTS CATAGORY-- The Hockley County 4-H Kids competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. Teams of three to four kids have 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. Pictured from the left are: Cale Dockery, Hudson Dobrovolny, Bradley Gray and Dillon Johnson. Their team placed third in the Intermediate Healthy Desserts category. (Submitted Photo) JUNIOR APPETIZER CATEGORY-- Hockley County 4-H Kids Kaden Bates, Bowen Stone and Miles Sharp teamed up and placed third in the Junior Appetizer Category in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge held at the Mallet Event Center. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest where more than 500 kids from the area competed. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to give to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H Kids competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. 4-H team members: Bryar Sherrill, Luke Klecker, Crockett Stone and Hudson Lee competed against more than 500 kids from the area. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Hank Davis, Henley Bussell and Case Davis competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center against more than 500 kids from the area. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. (Submitted Photo) MAIN DISH CATEGORY-- Hockley County 4-H Kids Stedson Dobrovolny, Colt Parkinson, Kade Gregory and Braxton Vinson placed third in the Intermediate Main Dish Category in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and create a presentation for the judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with more than 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Carson Bates, Kalyn Bates and Madyson Nickelson competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center against more than 500 kids from the area. Teams had 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Norah Gonzalez, Sarah Gray, Mya Reina and Gemma Lee, all competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center where three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest more than 500 kids from the area competing. Teams of three to four kids have 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. (Submitted Photo) FOOD CHALLENGE TEAM-- The Hockley County 4-H team members Darby Bussell, Braxie Albus, Kynlee Mae Thomas and Jett Blair competed in the District 2 4-H Food Challenge at the Mallet Event Center. Teams of three to four kids have 40 minutes to create a dish from mystery ingredients and then create a presentation to judges on how they made the dish, food safety steps followed, nutrients in the dish, etc. Three of eight Hockley teams placed at the contest with over 500 kids from the area competing. (Submitted Photo)
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
Claims of racism in Lubbock-area schools make national news
On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that students and families from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD filed civil right complaints against the school districts alongside the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association. By Thursday, the story made national news.
2 dead in crash south of Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
