Local teams compete in tournaments
Local high school boys and girls varsity basketball teams competed at tournaments across the south plains. last weekend. The Anton Bulldogs high school boys’ basketball team struggled at the Smyer Invitational Basketball Tournament last weekend. Anton started with a 65-21 loss to the Smyer Bobcats on Thursday, then fell...
Mary Frances Albright
Jan. 8 1933 - Dec. 6, 2022. Mary Frances Ford Albright, born January 8, 1933, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ December 6, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Graveside services will be...
Highway 84 wreck results in one death
According to DPS reports, around 12:30 a.m. a vehicle wreck on US Highway 84 left a woman dead in Lubbock County. Luna Monique Reyes, 28 from Plainview was pulling out of a private drive on US 84, about half a mile outside of Shallowater. At the same time a 2018...
State of the Wallace breakfast held Tues.
The Wallace Theater Board of Directors held their annual “State of the Wallace” breakfast on Tuesday morning to thank their supporters, provide a roadmap for upcoming plans such as community and school involvement and renovation updates. It’s been a busy year for the Wallace and company as they...
MORNING COLLISION–
Two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of 17th Street and Avenue D near South Elementary in Levelland. No severe injuries were reported as Levelland PD took control of the scene. (Staff Photo DeeLaine Ruiz)
BUILDING PROCESS
BUILDING PROCESS - Residential housing located east of Levelland High School are entering the later part of the construction process. The homes are located along Joliet Avenue and will be completed in the first part of 2023. (Staff Photo)
Blue Santa event brings holiday cheer
The holiday season is a busy time for community organizations, and that is no different for the Levelland PD’s Blue and You program. The Blue and You program, is a 501c3 organization that was developed in March of 2020 with a primary of enhancing the community policing efforts. Levelland...
Commissioners approve ARPA fund increase
The Hockley County Commissioners Court held a special meeting Monday in the Commissioner’s Courtroom. A request to utilize American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA funds to help cover costs with the multiple capital murder trials working their way through the system currently was the big ticket agenda item. Regional...
CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN
Christmas is a little over a week away and holiday cheer is being shared throughout the community of Levelland and surrounding communities within Hockley County. The tradition of cruising through neighborhoods and enjoying the sight of Christmas lights and other decorations is a long standing tradition during the holiday season. (Staff Photo by Samantha Nowell)
