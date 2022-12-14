Read full article on original website
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
Four leaders sign agreement to bring green Azeri energy to Europe
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed an agreement on Saturday on an underwater electric cable under the Black Sea to carry green Azeri energy to Europe. "Given the current security context marked by the military aggression against Ukraine we need to cooperate better and...
BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida Announces Renewal Of Share Repurchase Program
* SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA - MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MILLION OF ITS SHARES; PROGRAM WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 31, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
BRIEF-SkinBioTherapeutics Launches Placing To Raise Minimum Of £2.5 Mln
* SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - LAUNCH OF PLACING TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF £2.5 MILLION AND REX RETAIL OFFER. * SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - RETAIL OFFER TO RAISE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL £1.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Aspen Group Says Estimated Distribution For H1 FY23 Is 3.50 AU Cents Per Security
* ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION OF 3.50 AU CENTS PER SECURITY FOR FIRST HALF OF FY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Novavax Announces Proposed Offering Of $125 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes
* NOVAVAX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $125 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES. * NOVAVAX INC - ANNOUNCED A PROPOSED OFFERING OF $125 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027. * NOVAVAX INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED A PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO SELL UP TO $125 MILLION OF...
Energy price fall by March is unrealistic, Italian economy minister says
ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Saturday it was unrealistic to expect energy prices to fall by March and that the war in Ukraine will come to an end. He told an event in Rome that Italy was studyng a mechanism to shield households and business...
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for its domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, with an expected settlement date of Jan. 6, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. The ministry had previously set a deadline of Dec. 19 for domestic bondholders to...
Factbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
(Reuters) - Companies across Europe are offering one-off bonuses and renegotiating wages as surging inflation raises food and energy bills for staff over the winter. Trade union Unite said on Dec. 16 thousands of workers at luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6%, calling it the largest single pay deal in the history of the factory in southern England.
Azerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan plans to slightly increase its natural gas exports to Europe next year, the country's president was quoted as saying on Saturday, as Brussels seeks to replace falling energy supplies from Russia. President Ilham Aliyev said his country's gas exports to Europe were set to rise to...
