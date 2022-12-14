ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash

A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
LYNN COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585. Two vehicles were involved, one vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 385 and the other was traveling west on FM 1585. Two...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Man dies in Thursday evening crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
LYNN COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Two people injured in ‘major vehicle collision’ in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— Two people were injured in a crash in Hockley County Wednesday evening, according to the Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres. In a social media post, HCSO called the crash a “major vehicle collision.”. Sheriff Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com the crash happened near US Highway 385 and...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of structure fire on 44th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Two-vehicle crash affects traffic at S. Loop and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews respond to a crash in the eastbound lanes. The crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m. Two vehicles are reportedly involved with no injuries reported.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
CANYON, TX
NewsWest 9

Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
LYNN COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side. LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy