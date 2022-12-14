Read full article on original website
Related
DPS identified pickup driver who died in Hockley Co. crash
The victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash at FM 1585 and US 385 in Hockley County was publicly identified Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland was the driver.
KCBD
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
One seriously hurt after car crashes in Lubbock dealership
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash in the 6000 block of Spur 327, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:20 p.m. A photojournalist on scene said a car crashed into the vehicles at Mears Mazda Volvo. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was responding. […]
fox34.com
UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585. Two vehicles were involved, one vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 385 and the other was traveling west on FM 1585. Two...
KCBD
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
everythinglubbock.com
Two people injured in ‘major vehicle collision’ in Hockley County
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— Two people were injured in a crash in Hockley County Wednesday evening, according to the Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres. In a social media post, HCSO called the crash a “major vehicle collision.”. Sheriff Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com the crash happened near US Highway 385 and...
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of structure fire on 44th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Levelland (Levelland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Levelland on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585.
31-Year-Old April Melendez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd at around 1 a.m.
KCBD
UPDATED: Two-vehicle crash affects traffic at S. Loop and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews respond to a crash in the eastbound lanes. The crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m. Two vehicles are reportedly involved with no injuries reported.
Elderly woman killed in Hockley County fire identified
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details, including the identity of a woman who was killed in a house fire on Wednesday. Volunteer firefighters from Lubbock County (Wolfforth, Carlisle and Shallowater) were called round 10:45 a.m. to a fire at 6791 Fox Road. According to HCSO, Edith Ostrander, 75, was […]
Two women killed in Garza County crash early Tuesday morning, DPS said
GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Two women were killed in a Garza County crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the crash occurred at 2:25 a.m. on US Highway 84, two miles south of Post. According to DPS, a car “failed to negotiate a curve,” drove through the grassy […]
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
Two teenagers dead after crash in Lynn County
LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Lynn County on December 14. The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also...
KCBD
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
KCBD
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and two juveniles were arrested following a pursuit that ended in South Lubbock County Thursday afternoon. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on patrol heard several shots near 146th and Ave P. A witness identified a White Hyundai Tucson as the vehicle from where the shots were fired.
KCBD
Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side. LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.
Comments / 0