Denver City Council nixes landmark status for Cherry Creek home slated for demolition

Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1MMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facilityNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com
Bicycle Lobby Peddles Tax That Forces Property Owners To Fix City Sidewalks
Voters Favor Ordinance 307 By Slim 55.2%; Initiative Will Cost Homeowners $110 To $1,000 Per Year, Based On Sidewalk Frontage. Denver’s scrappy band of die-hard cyclists and activists who have proliferated painted bike lanes on Denver streets — and will add another 125 miles by 2024 at a cost of $13.4 million — created and advocated for the new tax that allows the City of Denver to regulate and improve sidewalks. The advocates — known as the Denver Streets Partnership — say the tax, “will give parents, children, people with disabilities, and those that don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely rather than walk next to big trucks, navigate cracks, and take detours to find a safe route.”
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
denverite.com
Architect Richard Crowther’s former Cherry Creek home can now be demolished
It’s a building that preservationists have called one of the “most important designs” of its kind. Neighbors know it as the “CIA Bunker of N Cherry Creek.” But an engineer considers it “structurally unsound.”. Now, the house designed by famous architect Richard Crowther is...
EDITORIAL: Denver school reforms worked; bring them back
A new study of Denver’s public schools by the University of Colorado-Denver has concluded that the groundbreaking innovations implemented by past school administrations — and now being dismantled — were “among the most effective reform strategies in U.S. history.”. That’s no small claim, and the study...
Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
coloradopolitics.com
Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate
A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this...
Fort Morgan Times
CU’s $120 million investment loss upends plans for “once in a lifetime” spending on campus projects
The University of Colorado lost $120 million by not withdrawing investment gains ahead of this year’s market downturn, a snafu that has forced CU leaders to halt or delay some of the “once in a lifetime” spending plans they made across the system’s four campuses in the wake of historic investment returns in 2021.
Public improvement fees becoming more common, experts say
Public Improvement Fees (PIFs) have been around for more than two decades in Colorado and urban planners say they’ll become more common here with new developments.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Colorado
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of CARSTAR Highland Denver North and Highland Denver South Franchise in Denver, Colo. The owners have been dedicated for the past 35 years to serving their customers’ needs throughout the vehicle repair by providing the most efficient, cost-effective methods available, while providing the highest quality repair and an exceptional customer service experience.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Denver Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The Mile High City
Are you looking for a place to enjoy the best Denver rooftop bars and have a drink or a lovely dish? Or you want to chill after a long day at work or party in a cool spot on a night out. Look no further than one of the many...
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Thornton officials say some new residents blocked by water pipeline dispute
By Kati Weis and Dillon ThomasWhether you're a native with decades of family roots, or a new addition to the Centennial State, the signs of growth — and growing pains — are impossible to miss. Housing is harder to find, the roads are more crowded, and the demand for drinking water is greater than ever. In that vein, two Colorado municipalities are debating over water, fighting over how to transport a pristine water supply from western Larimer County down south to the city of Thornton. Thornton city officials tell CBS News Colorado that dispute is costing the city in a major...
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
yellowscene.com
Two years after the Boulder Police Oversight Panel’s conception, the City of Boulder is still failing to hold the Boulder Police Department accountable to the standards of its community, Resulting in Boulder Police Oversight Panel Member, Martha Wilson Resigning in Protest
This December 15th, 2022 City Council meeting is to appoint the new Panel. In 2014, Boulder residents shut down 28th St. to protest Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson’s killing of Black teenager Michael Brown. They formed a large circle in the middle of the intersection and held their hands up high in the “hands up, don’t shoot” posture.
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
cpr.org
Meet the first homeowner to rebuild and move back after the Marshall fire
The night her home burned in the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history, Jessica Carson of Louisville committed to rebuilding. “I didn’t see any other choice,” Carson said. “I love Louisville. I want to stay in Louisville. With the shortage in homes after the fire, finding another home was going to be very challenging … It was sit down and cry, or just move forward.”
