Batavia, NY

This Saturday is last one of the season for Mall Market at City Centre

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

There will be many items available for purchase this weekend -- from ground lamb, winter squash and sugar waffles to holiday hams, furniture and jewelry -- during the last Mall Market of the year at Batavia City Centre in downtown Batavia.

The market is set to run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the mall concourse.

The following vendors are planning to be there with their goodies::

  • Garner Farms: holiday hams and breakfast sausage, pasture-raised chicken cuts and other pork cuts.
  • Porter Farms: winter squash, ground beef, ground lamb and gift cards.
  • Tastefully Simple: spices, sauces, mixes and gift items.
  • Designed Gracefully: beautiful clay jewelry
  • Max Pies Furniture: furniture and flooring
  • Flint’s Maple: maple products, gift boxes and dog treats
  • Dilcher’s Concessions: cotton candy and sugar waffles
  • Tree Hugger Hard Cider: artisan ciders

Additional vendors may register as this week progresses, Batavia Development Corporation Director Tammy Hathaway says.

"We also will have two delightful guest pooches (from Flint’s Maple) in Santa hats who love attention, and to have their photos taken," Hathaway said. "Should anyone be interested in vending this Saturday, or participating in the Mall Market after the new year, please contact me at any time."

For additional information, go to Mall Market .

