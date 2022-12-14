The Timber Creek Wolves Athletic Department would like to announce our monthly contest for the 2022-23 athletic season brought to you by Nuno’s Cafe in Avalon Park. A big thank you again to Nuno’s cafe for sponsoring this award. Each month the Timber Creek coaches select a member(s) of their team that best exemplifies a Wolf Student Athlete. There is an emphasis on each of the players being an exemplary athlete, student, teammate and community member.

2 DAYS AGO