Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Wildwood boys lead thumping of Trinity
Wildwood Middle High School forced 29 turnovers and held visiting Ocala Trinity Catholic to single-digit points in all four quarters to come away with a 66-25 victory Friday night in The Woodshed. The Wildcats, who won their second straight home game and fourth in their last five games, led 37-11 at halftime and pushed that lead to as big as 43 midway through the fourth quarter before coasting into the final 41-point margin of victory.
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Soccer | GAMEDAY vs Lake Howell Silver Hawks
Good luck to Coach Angeles and our girls soccer teams as they host the Lake Howell Silver Hawks at Timber Creek Stadium tonight. Go Wolves!
orangeobserver.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Trei Ginn
Horizon High School football athlete and senior Trei Ginn became the first Hawk in school history to be named to the Cure-Classic All-Star team. He will participate in the 2022 Cure Bowl game, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Exploria Stadium, Orlando. How do you...
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Volleyball News | 2022 All Metro East Team
We are proud to announce and congratulate the following members of the Timber Creek girls varsity volleyball team who were recently selected to the All Metro East Team for the 2022 season. We are so proud of you ladies – Go Wolves!. Dionna Mitchell (Jr) Lindamarie Jordan (Jr)
timbercreekathletics.com
Boys Varsity Wrestling | Posts Strong Performance at Freedom Round Robin
We are proud to congratulate the following Timber Creek wrestlers who finished in the top 3 for their respective weight class at the Freedom Round Robin today. Go Wolves!
Villages Daily Sun
Poyser wills Wildcats to a win over Jackets
Zech Poyser had just one wish on his 18th birthday. “He wanted this birthday win,” Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball coach Dewaine Lyals said. “He told me, Coach, I don’t want to come out of the game. He wanted this badly.”. The senior got his wish...
theapopkavoice.com
Blue Darters face familiar foe in its quest for a fourth state championship
When the Apopka Blue Darters line up against the Miami Columbus Explorers in the Class 4M State Championship game, it will be against a team it knows well. The Blue Darters and Explorers played for championships against each other in 2014 and 2019 - splitting their two encounters. In 2014,...
timbercreekathletics.com
TC Athletics News | Vote Now for our Nuno’s Cafe Student Athlete of the Month!
The Timber Creek Wolves Athletic Department would like to announce our monthly contest for the 2022-23 athletic season brought to you by Nuno’s Cafe in Avalon Park. A big thank you again to Nuno’s cafe for sponsoring this award. Each month the Timber Creek coaches select a member(s) of their team that best exemplifies a Wolf Student Athlete. There is an emphasis on each of the players being an exemplary athlete, student, teammate and community member.
daytonatimes.com
Mainland falls short of state title
In a hard fought battle that went to the wire, the Mainland High School Buccaneers' quest for a state title came short on Friday when the football team fell to the Lake Wells Highlanders 32-30 in the Class 3S championship at DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Ajai Harrell had...
ocala-news.com
Marion County seeks additional players, teams for flag football league
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department is looking for one or two more teams to participate in its weekly Lit Flag Football League. The highly competitive adult flag football league features 7-on-7 games that are played on Wednesday nights, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., underneath the stadium lights at the Brick City Adventure Park football field. The season runs through February 2, 2023, and it will conclude with a tournament.
Woods and son hobble to a 59 and are 2 back of Team Thomas
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie weren't about to let a bad foot and a bum ankle keep them from playing together in the PNC Championship. The way they played Saturday, they might even be able to win it. The partnership Woods referred...
Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour
Orlando audiences must have been “nice” this year, because Puerto Rican rapper and Reggaetón legend Daddy Yankee is bringing his “La Última Vuelta” tour to Orlando for a second go-’round. Dubbed the King of Reggaetón, Daddy Yankee is one of the foremost ambassadors for the Latin genre worldwide. The superstar has become a household name with iconic hits like “Gasolina,” “Despacito” and “Con Calma.” La Última Vuelta is purportedly the rapper’s final tour, coming on the heels of his announcement of an imminent retirement earlier this year.
WESH
Police: 2 teenagers arrested for deadly shooting outside of Orlando football game
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police say two teenagers have now been charged in connection with last month's deadly shooting outside a football game at Jones High School. The shooting happened on the night of Nov. 12 during the Jones High School versus Wekiva High School football game. A...
theapopkavoice.com
Taste of Apopka winners announced
The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for their participation in Taste of Apopka with a Twist. Through the production of the official Passport to Apopka website (produced by YellowJack Media) as well as other modes of advertising, promotion for this event proved to be a success. Participation in this project produced new engagement for our local businesses and overall increased the value and image of The City of Apopka. We are very encouraged by the traction and the reach of our audience in attracting people inside and outside of the Apopka community as they begin to travel and spend their time and money at our local establishments.
WESH
Winter Park High School locked down due to patient loose in the area
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon. Winter Park police officials say the lockdown was ordered after a patient from a nearby VA hospital was seen jumping a fence onto WPHS property. Police searched the buildings and parking lot and the patient...
tmpresale.com
Janet Jackson: Together Again in Orlando, FL Apr 19th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Janet Jackson: Together Again presale password is now available to our members: During this presale YOU WILL have the chance to get great concert tickets before anyone else!!!. You may never have another chance to watch Janet Jackson: Together Again’s concert in Orlando so be sure you use...
Special 'McDonald's' in Orlando Has Some Pretty Unconventional Menu Items
The menu goes well beyond burgers.
Man arrested in Orlando shooting spree
ORLANDO - A 19-year-old man who was in the Orlando area to enroll in college opened fire on Thursday with an AR-15 at two Orlando-area resorts. Jailen Rasheed Houston, of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested on one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office said more charges were expected to be filed against him. Sheriff's officials said a 911 caller reported an active shooter at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, where witnesses said a gunman, later identified as Houston, opened fire with an AR-15 and struck a woman before he left in a black...
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
fox35orlando.com
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Comments / 0