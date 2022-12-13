Read full article on original website
Notice of Adoption Proceeding
In the Matter of the Adoption Petition of Kayla Foster and Caleb Blaker of minor child, Stevie Lynn Lashae Fisher. Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said County by Kayla Foster and Caleb Blaker Petitioners. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for Petitioners whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.
Painter found guilty in Fayette Co. Court
Andy Hamlin, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced that a guilty verdict was returned in Fayette County Circuit Court during the trial of a former probation officer. Michael Steven Painter, 51, was convicted of custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position of office for personal gain. A sentencing hearing...
J5 execs hit with four new federal charges
Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
Former and current Hackleburg council members pass last week
HACKLEBURG — Longtime Hackleburg servant and Town Councilman Ronnie “Doc” Hudson died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in his residence in Hackleburg. Born October 12, 1949 in Haleyville, he is the son of the late Berry Dee and Mildred McCurley Hudson and the husband of Joan Crowe Hudson. He had lived in Hackleburg most of his life and was a member of the Hackleburg First Baptist Church. He had worked for the Town of Hackleburg and Wrangler. He was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.
Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed
After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
LUCAS now at all fire departments in Winston County
The announcement that all seven LUCAS devices had arrived and were ready to distribute was made at a recent Winston County Commission meeting. The commission had to juggle funding around in order to purchase the devices, each one costing about $15,000, county officials pointed out. The fire departments, which did...
State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
Clarence Ray Atkinson
Mr. Clarence Ray Atkinson, 95, of the Wayside Community, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Atkinson was born in Fayette County in the Sandy Hollow Community on April 24, 1927, to Bascome Poole and Donnie Edwards Atkinson. Mr. Atkinson was a member of the Winfield...
Pickens County Genealogical Society Helps Visitors From Maryland
The Pickens County Genealogical Society Library had visitors in late November from Annapolis, Maryland. Bliss Joyner Kaye and her father, Ernie Joyner, were on a mission to find the last name of Kaye’s five times great-grandmother, and with the help of the genealogical officers, they added to the narrative of who she was.
Friends support family of Leesa Marie Gray with vigil
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening for Leesa Marie Gray at the same when the man who murdered her more than 20 years ago was being put to death. Some members of the Gray family were at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman where the state executed Thomas Loden Jr. at 6 p.m. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 15
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 12 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1082 reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1212 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1371 assault; Co. Rd. 1122 domestic violence; Hwy 31 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 437 theft of property; Co. Rd. 747 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 314 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Hwy 31 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1140 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1749 domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1025 December 13 unauthorized use of motor...
Lowndes County murder suspect surrenders
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at appxoimately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
Back through the years in Marion County...
The youngest daughter of William David Mitchell and Zilla (Frederick) Mitchell, shown to the right, kept this portrait hanging on the wall in her home. The portrait is now in the possession of her great-grandson, general manager of the Journal Record. Dave and Zill, as they were known, lived most...
Tiffin Group announces decision to reduce staffing
The Tiffin Group announced on Monday that they made the decision to reduce staffing levels.
Cullman County man helps others with health concerns through medical cannabis
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Central Alabama business owners are looking to get their start in medical cannabis. The extensive application process is already underway, and for one man, his business is personal. Wagon Trail Med Serv co-owner Joey Robertson is excited to hopefully open his business, but above all...
James Anglin
James Anglin, 79, of Hackleburg, passed away on Dec. 5, 2022. The funeral service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Hackleburg Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at the Cedar Tree Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home. 161 Falcon Circle. Hamilton, Ala. 35570. 205-921-3197.
Chad Mitchell
Chad Mitchell, 46, of Hamilton, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Miss. The funeral service was held onThursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at the Cedar Tree Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home. 161 Falcon Circle. Hamilton,...
