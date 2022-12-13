Read full article on original website
Notice of Appointment of Personal Representative
In the Matter of the Estate of Mary Opal Lolley, Deceased. Letters of Administration of said deceased, Mary Opal Lolley, having been granted to Carleigha Duckworth on November 15, 2022, by the Honorable Paige Vick, Probate Judge of Marion County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Painter found guilty in Fayette Co. Court
Andy Hamlin, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced that a guilty verdict was returned in Fayette County Circuit Court during the trial of a former probation officer. Michael Steven Painter, 51, was convicted of custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position of office for personal gain. A sentencing hearing...
Hartselle School Board facing lawsuit
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A newly appointed Superintendent is set to take the reins of Hartselle City schools, but it comes with some pushback. One parent is suing the board of education, alleging it violated its own policies with this selection. The lawsuit alleges the board conducted a series of...
County close to implementing pay scale
HAMILTON — After months of evaluating different pay scales for county employees, the Marion County Commission is getting closer to implementing a pay scale after a work session held on Monday, Dec. 5, in Hamilton. In attendance were Marion County Commissioners and department heads including Revenue Commissioner Barbara Cooper,...
LUCAS now at all fire departments in Winston County
The announcement that all seven LUCAS devices had arrived and were ready to distribute was made at a recent Winston County Commission meeting. The commission had to juggle funding around in order to purchase the devices, each one costing about $15,000, county officials pointed out. The fire departments, which did...
'Prisoner of Love': Vicky White, Casey White affair, escape now a movie
If your 2022 wouldn’t be complete without a movie about the Casey White and Vicky White saga, then consider your year officially made. “Prisoner of Love” debuted Dec. 14 on the tubi streaming service. (You can watch it for free HERE) The service describes the movie like this:...
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
Former and current Hackleburg council members pass last week
HACKLEBURG — Longtime Hackleburg servant and Town Councilman Ronnie “Doc” Hudson died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in his residence in Hackleburg. Born October 12, 1949 in Haleyville, he is the son of the late Berry Dee and Mildred McCurley Hudson and the husband of Joan Crowe Hudson. He had lived in Hackleburg most of his life and was a member of the Hackleburg First Baptist Church. He had worked for the Town of Hackleburg and Wrangler. He was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
Ronald David Elrod
Ronald David Elrod, 77, of Hackleburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 16, 1945, in Pennsylvania. He is the son of the late Ollie Baker Elrod Kelly and the late James Ottis Elrod. He lived in the Wiginton Community most of...
Clarence Ray Atkinson
Mr. Clarence Ray Atkinson, 95, of the Wayside Community, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Atkinson was born in Fayette County in the Sandy Hollow Community on April 24, 1927, to Bascome Poole and Donnie Edwards Atkinson. Mr. Atkinson was a member of the Winfield...
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
May Ruth Thatenhurst
Mrs. May Ruth Thatenhurst, 89, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in the Diversicare Nursing Facility. Mrs. Thatenhurst was born on Feb. 2, 1933, in Winfield to Leech and Lilly Burleson Wood. She was a graduate of Winfield City High School and spent much of her adult life living in Birmingham. Mrs. Thatenhurst attended church in Tarrant and spent much of her life employed with Walls and All, and Smith Brothers Honda as a receptionist. She enjoyed taking care of her son, helping friends and neighbors in her spare time, spending time with family and reminiscing over old family photos.
Colbert Students with Character In Action
TUSCUMBIA–This semester’s Character In Action ceremony took place last week in Judge Chad Coker’s Court Room at the Colbert County Court House. Recognized students and school systems include:-- Colbert County: Leeah Watson, Shannon Williams (not present), Kadyn Jackson, and Maggie Ball. Muscle Shoals:: Arlett Ricks, Rosilyn Garry,...
Company in Alabama owned by West Virginia governor’s family fined nearly $1M
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in fines. The Justice family businesses include a plant known as Bluestone Coke in Birmingham, Alabama, which the Jefferson County Alabama Board of Health has issued a $925,000 fine against […]
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 15
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 12 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1082 reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1212 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1371 assault; Co. Rd. 1122 domestic violence; Hwy 31 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 437 theft of property; Co. Rd. 747 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 314 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Hwy 31 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1140 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1749 domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1025 December 13 unauthorized use of motor...
84 dogs removed from Monroe County home
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville. Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs...
Back through the years in Marion County...
The youngest daughter of William David Mitchell and Zilla (Frederick) Mitchell, shown to the right, kept this portrait hanging on the wall in her home. The portrait is now in the possession of her great-grandson, general manager of the Journal Record. Dave and Zill, as they were known, lived most...
State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
Tena Jane Pollard
Mrs. Tena Jane Pollard, 76, of Brilliant, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Pollard was born on April 25, 1946, in Winfield to Alfred and Pearl Smith Henderson. Mrs. Pollard was a 1964 graduate of Winfield City High School and spent much of her life as a homemaker and caring for her family. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, playing cards, going to thrift shops and spending time with her grandchildren.
