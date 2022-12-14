Dec. 14 Bless Your Heart

NO BYH to those in leadership roles who bully their staff and claim to be Christian. Yep it is you, and yep it is me —the victim of your bullying! God sees us both!

Instead of having so many out-of-school options for teachers to access for students with behaviors, why not give the schools the resources they need to keep these students in school? We know how far behind students get when they are not in school. BYH!

BYH to the people promoting “The reason for the season.” Look around — it is all about shopping and spending. The season was Saturnalia before converts from the Jewish faith changed it. BTW, the season has 12 days and only starts on Dec. 25. It ends 12 days later on Jan. 6. Learn history; it teaches us stuff.

Bless the hearts of those who have to make the tough decisions and take all the heat for the failure of others to do their jobs.

Bless the hearts of those who take the word of media and believe it to be reality.

BYH, if you DVR a murder mystery, you’d better watch it as soon as possible, because it will be spoiled, probably accidentally. I’m looking at you, White Lotus. The last one just aired and a cable host just talked about it. If I had not watched the broadcast, it would have been totally spoiled. You’ve been warned!

Bless my heart as I try to reconcile ECU fans thinking that playing Coastal Carolina in a bowl game is beneath them. Chin up. Next year, I’m sure you’ll play Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl.

Shame on a local medical supply company that recently moved down the street. We have five to six people every day stop at our office for directions. Most are elderly and/or disabled with limited mobility. Have some consideration for these folks who are the reason for your paycheck!

Bless their heart to anyone who doesn’t think the timing of the female basketball player prisoner exchange was political. I will never vote for a Democrat ever, ever again. The Democratic administration in the White House negotiated with Russia to release an arms dealer for a basketball player who would stay in the locker room when the national anthem was played. What a slap in the face.

BOH, Democrats won the Senate and Republicans won the House. That’s good news for checks and balances. Unfortunately, we still have Biden.

Sorry gun humpers. If you feel the need to carry a gun into Best Buy filled with families and children, you are a coward. When the shooting starts, and it will, the bullets don’t care if they come from blacks or whites. People get killed. If you are that scared of the “hoodlums,” please shop online and let the rest of us enjoy the holiday.

