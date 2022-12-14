ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Gives New Meaning to ‘Isolated Experience’

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

With just 50 yards of tundra separating us, a wary female grizzly had a decision to make. She’d strategically maneuvered downwind of me, and I could see her wet snout in the morning sun tilting in my direction as she sniffed the crisp Arctic air. When I realized what she was up to, I dropped my pack, pulled out my bear spray and made myself look as big as I could. The ball was in mama bear’s court now. I wasn’t hoping for an encounter like this in the roadless, 19.3-million-acre expanse of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

But by rafting the Kongakut River on the North Slope of Brooks Range in northeast Alaska, and hiking in North America’s largest wildlife refuge, I’d immersed myself in an Arctic biome. Crossing paths with wildlife was inevitable. For one example, approximately 150,000 caribou depend on ANWR’s vast coastal plain for calving grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6CPq_0ji8BOXs00
I wasn’t hoping for an encounter like this in the roadless, 19.3-million-acre expanse of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). Chuck Graham

Since the 1960s, ANWR has been in the middle of a political and economic fight—to drill or not to drill the area for oil. To date, conservationists have kept plans for development at bay. ANWR remains among the wildest places in North America. So, when friend and guide Carl Donohue from Expeditions Alaska invited me to join a rafting expedition on the Kongakut, I didn’t hesitate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUtSA_0ji8BOXs00
Wildlife encounters are common. Caribou, Dall sheep (pictured), musk ox and wolves roam ANWR along with over 200 bird species. Danita Delimont Creative/Alamy

Sunset in late June was 12:30 a.m., sunrise 3 a.m. In late evening, long mountain shadows crept across chilly Class III rapids on the Kongakut, but it never got truly dark. I didn’t sleep much. Neither did the mosquitoes. Each day, as soon as I’d gotten out of the raft and pitched my tent, I walked up one of the colossal tributaries that feed the river. I hiked barefoot most of the time. The tundra was soggy and squishy. Amazingly, my feet never looked so clean. Encounters with Dall sheep, musk ox, Arctic ground squirrels and caribou kept my camera busy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sjr1_0ji8BOXs00
No roads, no trails. “Visitors have the freedom to respond to the landscape as it unfolds before them,” says the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Chuck Graham

Then there was that female grizzly with her blond cub. The stench of my unwashed days appeared to confirm her worst fears—she did an about-face and rambled up the sweeping river valley, cub in tow. Hurrying back to the Kongakut, I looked over my shoulder every 20 paces to make sure she wasn’t having second thoughts. With astonishing quickness, mom and cub were at least a mile east of me. In the open Arctic landscape you’re able to appreciate how much territory bears can cover in a short amount of time.

These Guided Wildlife Outings Will Strain Your Shutter Finger

Read article

As I drew closer to the Kongakut’s steady flow, the roar of the river calmed my fears. The Beaufort Sea beckoned along the coastal plain, and our scheduled bush plane pickup two days later. There was plenty of daylight left, but not nearly enough time.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Whiskey Riff

Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves

When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
The Independent

Alaska state trooper killed while trying to scare off pack of wild animals

An Alaska state trooper was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials.Court services officer Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home near Nome, Alaska.Worland, who had worked in law enforcement for 13 years, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed,” Alaska State Troopers said in a Facebook post.  It is not...
NOME, AK
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy