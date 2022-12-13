Read full article on original website
Zoe Saldaña Shimmers in Allover Sequins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Seoul Premiere
Zoe Saldaña made a shimmering arrival to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere on Thursday in Seoul. For the occasion, she was dressed head-to-toe in sequins. Saldaña’s outfit consisted of a sequin strappy minidress with matching sculpted pants that turned into pointed-toe stiletto boots. When it came to accessories, she wore midi rings. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More Stars Saldaña’s hair was styled into...
Catherine-Zeta Jones Channels the ’70s in Disco-Ready Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels for Disney+’s ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones attended Disney+’s “National Treasure: Edge of History” premiere at El Capitan theatre yesterday in Los Angeles. The star sparkled from head to toe in an Elie Saab look. Zeta-Jones’ ensemble consisted of a flared jumpsuit made out of a deep burgundy iridescent sequined fabric, featuring a daring plunging neckline and cutout detailing. The sparkling garment was layered overtop a black bodysuit that gave the “The Mask of Zorro” actress extra coverage. Complete with a bell-bottom style hem and an eye-catching sheen, the designer outfit was paired with diamond-encrusted rings and dazzling hoops to match. Each sparkling accessory she sported was...
Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023
It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Jada Pinkett-Smith Commands Attention for ‘Emancipation’ in Dramatic Gown & 5-Inch Heels on Red Carpet for Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jada Pinkett-Smith made the red carpet a family affair while at the premiere of Apple TV+’s new film “Emancipation” starring her husband, Will Smith. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance at Regency Village Theatre for the occasion in a Stéphane Rolland gown. The high-low couture piece, part of the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection, included a mock-neck bodice with cape sleeves embellished...
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to serve a look in a sexy Loewe ensemble.
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
Trey Smith Coordinates With Dad Will Smith in Burgundy Jacket & Leather Sneakers at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
Trey Smith made a rare red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Emancipation.” The film, starring his father Will Smith, will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. Marrying the worlds of casual and formal dress, Trey was clad in a burgundy coat which he layered overtop a baby pink tee. On bottom, the “All of Us” actor styled a pair of black straight-leg trousers. His look coordinated with his dad’s outfit — Will was classically dressed in a burgundy suit with shiny brown boots. As for footwear, Trey kept up with the classics....
Kate Winslet thinks Tom Cruise is ‘fed up' hearing about her 'Avatar' underwater record
Kate Winslet talks reuniting with "Titanic" director James Cameron for "Avatar: The Way of Water," playing aquatic Na'vi leader Ronal.
Selma Blair Receives the Competition Contestant Award in 3D Floral Oscar de la Renta Dress & Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Selma Blair graced the stage alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The “Legally Blond” actress was awarded the Competition Contestant of 2022 for her work on “Dancing with the Stars.” The actress was up against Charli D’Amelio, who was also featured on “Dancing with the Stars,” and Teyana Taylor, who was part of “The Masked Singer” this year. Blair’s onstage ensemble consisted of a strapless black Oscar de la Renta dress with a sweetheart neckline. The silhouette was embellished with blooming 3D floral details made of an iridescent blue crystalized material all along...
Cher Gets Causal-Chic in Denim Jeans With Light Yellow Blazer & Pointy Heels at ‘Aurora’s Sunrise’ Screening
Cher attended a special screening of “Aurora’s Sunrise” at iPic Theaters in Los Angeles today. The “Believe” singer stepped out in a bold blazer and sharp footwear. The blazer in question was a cropped style in light yellow, featuring a sleek ribbed texture and double-breasted silhouette. The blazer was worn overtop a silky white tank top and tucked into light blue denim jeans that slightly eclipsed Cher’s shoes. The “Burlesque” actress adorned every other finger with silver statement rings and wore her long black locks parted down the middle and curled. As for footwear, Cher wore a classic pair of pointy shoes...
Zoey Deutch Continues to Wear Tiffany Blue in Corset Dress & Sparkling Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’
Zoey Deutch was spotted out for a stroll early this morning in New York, making her way to the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” studios. The actress is currently on a press tour for her new film, “Something From Tiffany’s.” Continuing with her Tiffany-blue theme — as first seen at the movie’s premiere last week, Deutch wore a bright light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with bedazzled heels for the occasion. The “Vampire Academy” actress’ dress was a simple a-line style with a fitted strappy scoop neck bodice that gave off the illusion of a corseted waistline thanks to the garment’s...
My Fellow Millennials Are Sharing The "Boomer" Things They Do And I'm Guilty Of...A Lot Of These
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Ellen Pompeo Embraces Disco Style in Rainbow Jumpsuit & Embellished Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Ellen Pompeo, who was nominated for the Female TV Star award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, dressed up in a colorful jumpsuit to attend the ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. Pompeo wore a pleated rainbow jumpsuit covered in crystal embellishments designed with a cinched waist. The outfit also featured long sleeves with pronounced slits. The one-piece look pays homage to the ’60s and was a perfect way to light up the red carpet. Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The...
‘White Lotus’ Star Meghann Fahy Slips on Sky-High Platforms With Galvan London Suit for ‘Seth Meyers’
Meghann Fahy hit the late-night circuit in a crisp look. The “White Lotus” star appeared as a guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday night. While on the show, Fahy talked about her role on the popular HBO series, getting lost while filming with Aubrey Plaza and how her dentist saved her tooth after she broke it. For her television appearance, Fahy wore a white oversized blazer with matching wide-leg baggy pants, both from Galvan London. Under her jacket, she wore a white bra top. The actress accessorized with layered necklaces. When it came to her footwear, “The Bold Type” alum...
Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off ‘Winter Uniform’ With Caramel Coat, Jumpsuit & Satin Sandals
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens entered December in slick style this week. While posing in a mirror selfie new Instagram post on Monday, the “Entergalactic” star was dynamically dressed in a full Michael Kors runway outfit. “Winter uniform please and thank you,” Hudgens captioned her post, which gained praise in the comments by Kors himself, as well as Julianne Hough, Stella Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp. Hailing from the American designer’s fall 2022 fashion show, her outfit included a caramel-tan turtleneck jumpsuit cinched with a matching...
A Look Back at Beauty in 2022: Ulta Beauty’s Most-loved Products, Who Won TikTok and More
Beauty went big in 2022. For the first time, prestige beauty sales surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 levels, growing to $6 billion for the third quarter, according to The NPD Group. The mass market, too, saw steady increases across categories all year, with the exception of facial skin care sales, which dipped during the third quarter, per NielsenIQ. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Overall, though, looking through year-end data, what emerges is a picture of an evolving landscape in terms of social...
Natalia Bryant Amps Up White Shirt Dress With Platform Loafers at Revolve’s Winterland
Natalia Byrant attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Bryant wore an oversized white button-up shirt dress for the occasion. The sophisticated piece featured a studded collar. She paired the top with black opaque tights, adding an edge to her look. Bryant accessorized with a variety of silver-toned rings and diamond safety pin earrings. She added more sparkling details with a white embellished crossbody bag. Bryant kept her...
