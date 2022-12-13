Read full article on original website
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'
The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks. At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award. The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt...
wmagazine.com
Chanel Put a French Twist on Boho Dressing at Métiers d’Art Show in Dakar
In 2022, the pre-fall season—the in-between collections that rarely get as much attention as their fall and spring counterparts—made history. For its Métiers d’Art 2023 show, Chanel became the first European or US-based luxury house to ever put on a runway show in Sub-Saharan Africa, taking its pre-fall wears to Dakar, the capital of Senegal. As part of a three-day program immediately following Dakar Fashion Week, the label collaborated with local artists, dancers, musicians, and writers, highlighting them both at the presentation and throughout the week. The robust programming could have overshadowed the clothing—which Chanel’s show notes described as inspired by “the pop-soul-fun-disco-punk decade” of the ’70s—but Virginie Viard staged a boho-focused collection that had the crowd (which included Naomi Campbell and Pharrell Williams ) on its feet. Proenza Schouler, meanwhile, used the pre-season as an opportunity to rethink its everyday, well-made, wearable garments. And at Diesel, Glenn Martens continued to push the envelope of what denim can do, firmly cementing his place in the house’s canon. This year is all about proving how crucial to the fashion trend cycle the in-between seasons can be. Check back often as we keep track of the most outstanding looks.
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
Lori Harvey Models Femme LA Lace-Up Sandals in Plunging Minidress at Miami Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a fashion force to be reckoned with and her latest look proves it. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by Femme LA, the SKN by LH founder showcases her sleek style with coordinating footwear during Miami’s Art Basel. Set to Beyonce’s “Bow Down” from her 2019 “Homecoming: The Live Album,” Harvey strikes model-worthy poses in a black Nensi Dojaka draped double bra minidress. The piece featured a plunging sheer neckline with thin barely-there spaghetti straps, a small cutout...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Lace Burberry Dress and Silver Sandals for Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dixie D’Amelio brought slick glamour to Burberry and W Magazine‘s Art Basel celebration this weekend. The TikTok influencer arrived for the event in Miami Beach in a full Burberry look, prominently featuring a wrinkled silk dress. Her two-toned ensemble featured a light pink minidress with a deep neckline — as well as a keyhole accent and trim crafted from delicate pink floral lace. Similarly textured white silk trousers with knee-high slits completed her outfit. D’Amelio coordinated her accessories in a shiny...
Victoria Beckham Masters Winter Layering With Stiletto Legging Boots in Paris
Leave it to Victoria Beckham to master the year’s most controversial shoe trend in the chicest way possible — in Paris, no less! The former Spice Girl stepped out while in the City of Light on Wednesday, wearing a sharp wool coat. Her black style included a knee-length hem, complete with wide sleeves, pockets and pointed lapels. Beckham simply accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, as well as a black leather version of her own popular Chain pouch — a $1,390 clutch in a large rectangular flap-style silhouette, complete with a gold watchband-style chain handle. Beckham’s pants actually served as the base for...
Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Sculpted Dior Dress & Sharp Pumps at the 2022 Gotham Awards
Jennifer Lawrence took a classic approach to style for the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York last night. The award-winning actress appeared onstage to present the Best Feature Award at the annual ceremony. Lawrence served old Hollywood glamour in a sculptural Dior dress. The black piece featured an elegant scooped neckline, thin straps, cinched waist and a voluminous skirt. To amp up the glam factor, the “Silver Linings Playbook” star accessorized with a thick diamond choker necklace and dainty earrings. Lawrence added a pop of color to her look with a bold red lip. She parted her hair in the middle...
Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off ‘Winter Uniform’ With Caramel Coat, Jumpsuit & Satin Sandals
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens entered December in slick style this week. While posing in a mirror selfie new Instagram post on Monday, the “Entergalactic” star was dynamically dressed in a full Michael Kors runway outfit. “Winter uniform please and thank you,” Hudgens captioned her post, which gained praise in the comments by Kors himself, as well as Julianne Hough, Stella Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp. Hailing from the American designer’s fall 2022 fashion show, her outfit included a caramel-tan turtleneck jumpsuit cinched with a matching...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Vogue
From Gucci To Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered On Drama
It was the night before the Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
bravotv.com
Amelia Gray Shares an Update on Her Modeling Career After Fashion Month
Amelia Gray is finally walking in step with her modeling dreams. During fashion month, Amelia, the youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, walked on nine runways in fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London, and New York. After achieving that modeling milestone,...
Noah Schnapp Suits Up in Head-to-toe Fendi at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Noah Schnapp arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, suited up for an award-winning night. For the event, where the actor took home the People’s Choice Award for Male TV Star of 2022 for his work on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” he wore a double-breasted navy suit, a white turtleneck, black lace-up shoes and a crossbody bag — all from Fendi.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More...
Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Denim Jeans Are on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Similar to white T-shirts, tote bags, and cashmere sweaters, women’s jeans remain a significant part of women’s wardrobes. Even supermodels like Gigi Hadid don jeans when not strutting down the runway clad in designer clothes. Lucky for you, Hadid’s favorite denim brand, Ética, has many styles — baggy jeans, high-waisted jeans, straight-leg jeans — on sale today for up to 64% off at Nordstrom.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock &...
Olivia Wilde Goes Grunge in Cropped Sweater Vest, Mom Jeans & Sandals With Brother Charlie Cockburn
Olivia Wilde stepped out in Los Angeles in whimsically grungy style yesterday, accompanied by her brother Charlie Cockburn. For the occasion, Wilde took a grungy approach to knitwear. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star donned a frayed green sweater vest by Yuhan Wang, featuring a cropped silhouette with a black and white cat print. Paired with the piece were wide-leg flared blue jeans by Veronica Beard. Wilde accessorized smoothly with a pair of black Native Sons sunglasses and gold and crystal spike-accented drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu. A brown suede Sac de Jour top-handle satchel by Saint Laurent — complete with cream...
