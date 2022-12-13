Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
Viola Davis is Leather-Wrapped in Matching Jumpsuit & Pumps for Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame Ceremony
Viola Davis was sharply suited for Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony today. The special occasion also served as a reunion for the two co-stars of 2011’s “The Help” and 2014’s “Get on Up” — who have been friends for over 20 years. For the occasion, Davis wore a sharp black leather jumpsuit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a long-legged silhouette with a buttoned front and sharp collar, given a bohemian spin from a knotted attached belt. Her single-piece outfit was sharply layered with a long black coat in a double-breasted blazer-like style. Pink octagonal Swarovski crystal hoop earrings completed...
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Kelly Rowland Is Everything In Alexandre Vauthier Couture
Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in this couture look.
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Ariana DeBose Gets Regal in Ruched Purple Dress at Kennedy Center Honors 2022
Ariana DeBose attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, wearing a regal purple dress. For the annual ceremony, the Oscar-winning actress wore a bright purple dress with an open upper back, a ruched bust and ruched detailing on the top of the skirt designed by Rasario. She accessorized the look with jewelry, including a diamond necklace, diamond earrings and two diamond rings. She finished the look with a pair of anthracite open-toe strappy heels. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity...
In Style
Sultry and Sexy Is the Only Way to Describe Angela Bassett's Latest Red Carpet Glam
With over 30 years in the biz, Angela Bassett is one of the most decorated stars in Hollywood — and she's got a slew of NAACP awards and a Golden Globe under her belt to prove it. So, when she was presented with the Career Achievement Award at the...
Jada Pinkett-Smith Commands Attention for ‘Emancipation’ in Dramatic Gown & 5-Inch Heels on Red Carpet for Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jada Pinkett-Smith made the red carpet a family affair while at the premiere of Apple TV+’s new film “Emancipation” starring her husband, Will Smith. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance at Regency Village Theatre for the occasion in a Stéphane Rolland gown. The high-low couture piece, part of the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection, included a mock-neck bodice with cape sleeves embellished...
Idris Elba Shines in Studded Suit & Glossy Shoes at FN Achievement Awards With Wife Sabrina Elba
Idris Elba presented the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award to Christian Louboutin tonight at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. The accomplished actor gleefully embraced the honoree upon acceptance in a sharp black suit and dress shoes. Elba attended with his wife Sabrina Elba. Notably, the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with Louboutin in 2021. Suiting up, Elba’s look consisted of a black blazer lined with silver studs down the lapels, on the pockets, and down the sides of his wide-legged trousers. Underneath the blazer, Elba layered on a black button up and fastened on a...
Trey Smith Coordinates With Dad Will Smith in Burgundy Jacket & Leather Sneakers at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
Trey Smith made a rare red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Emancipation.” The film, starring his father Will Smith, will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. Marrying the worlds of casual and formal dress, Trey was clad in a burgundy coat which he layered overtop a baby pink tee. On bottom, the “All of Us” actor styled a pair of black straight-leg trousers. His look coordinated with his dad’s outfit — Will was classically dressed in a burgundy suit with shiny brown boots. As for footwear, Trey kept up with the classics....
Nicola Peltz Dons Silky Black Suit & Platform Heels at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala With Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz attended The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles with her husband Brooklyn Beckham. Dressed in a tailored suit, the social media personality meant business, further punctuating her look with sky-high platform heels. For the occasion, Peltz suited up in all-black, with a blazer jacket and matching high-waisted fitted straight-leg culottes. The two-piece set featured a silky finish and was paired alongside black mesh hosiery and dangling silver earrings. The model sported a pair of black peep-toe platform heels with a glossy leather-like finish, completing her outfit. The style featured chunky soles, black clasps, thick sturdy straps, pointed...
Lily Collins Takes Off Her Shoes in Dramatic Tulle Dress for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster
Lily Collins posed glamorously in a Giambattista Valli gown for the poster of the third season of “Emily in Paris.” The actress will return to her star role as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series which will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 21. The “Mirror Mirror” actress wore a light pink sleeveless dress. The tulle ensemble had a neckline covered in ruffles with a high-low skirt that was decorated the same way. The gown is from the designer’s fall 2021 Couture collection. Collins opted for gold jewelry with a pair of dangle earrings, an assortment of dainty rings and...
Margot Robbie Elevates Ruffled Midi Dress With 6-Inch Platform Heels at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Margot Robbie graced the red carpet of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles. The star was dressed in dainty wear and sky-high heels for the occasion. Robbie wore a cream-colored bodycon midi dress fitted with long sleeves, a turtleneck top, and a ruffle-trimmed skirt. Speaking of the skirt, the dainty style was created with a ruched detail that gave the garment movement and dynamic visuals, diversifying the often heavily replicated style. The Australian wore her long blond locks parted in the middle, the ends emphasized with loose face-framing curls. For footwear, Robbie sported a pair of black peep-toe...
Lupita Nyong’o Exudes Elegance in Head-to-Toe Prada Look With Plunging Black Dress & Pointy Pumps at Gotham Awards 2022
Lupita Nyong’o was effortlessly chic at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York last night. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress posed for photos on the red carpet with her costar Danai Gurira. Nyong’o looked stunning for the annual ceremony, arriving in a black Prada dress. The garment included a plunging deep V-neckline and long fitted sleeves. The piece also featured ruffled detailing on the bodice and a pleated hemline. To further elevate the moment, Nyong’o accessorized with dangling earrings and layered diamond necklaces. For glam, she went with shimmer eyeshadow and a purple pout. Completing the Emmy Award winner’s look was a...
Ellen Pompeo Embraces Disco Style in Rainbow Jumpsuit & Embellished Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022
“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Ellen Pompeo, who was nominated for the Female TV Star award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, dressed up in a colorful jumpsuit to attend the ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. Pompeo wore a pleated rainbow jumpsuit covered in crystal embellishments designed with a cinched waist. The outfit also featured long sleeves with pronounced slits. The one-piece look pays homage to the ’60s and was a perfect way to light up the red carpet. Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The...
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
‘White Lotus’ Star Meghann Fahy Slips on Sky-High Platforms With Galvan London Suit for ‘Seth Meyers’
Meghann Fahy hit the late-night circuit in a crisp look. The “White Lotus” star appeared as a guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday night. While on the show, Fahy talked about her role on the popular HBO series, getting lost while filming with Aubrey Plaza and how her dentist saved her tooth after she broke it. For her television appearance, Fahy wore a white oversized blazer with matching wide-leg baggy pants, both from Galvan London. Under her jacket, she wore a white bra top. The actress accessorized with layered necklaces. When it came to her footwear, “The Bold Type” alum...
Will Smith Gets Sharply Suited in Crystal-Embellished Shirt & Shiny Boots at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere With Family
Will Smith was sharply suited for the premiere of his new film “Emancipation” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. The award-winning actor turned the event into a family affair as his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and children Trey Smith, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith all made an appearance on the black carpet. Will looked dapper for the evening as he posed for photos in a three-piece burgundy suit. His outfit consisted of a structured blazer, which he coordinated with a...
Naomi Campbell Shimmers in Silver, Rita Ora Goes Browless: See the Stars at British Fashion Awards
They came to slay! The 2022 British Fashion Awards brought out Hollywood's most celebrated It Girls. The soiree, which kicked off in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 5, is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and "focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry," according to the event's website. Naomi Campbell, […]
Amy Poehler Sparkles in Slit Dress To Present Country Artist of 2022 at People’s Choice Awards
Amy Poehler sparkled onstage at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The “Mean Girls” star presented Carrie Underwood with the Country Artist of 2022 Award at the annual ceremony. Poehler was utterly chic for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a glittering black gown. The sleeveless piece had a scooped neckline with thick straps and a knee-length slit on each side. Poehler parted her hair with short blond tresses on the side and styled it in soft waves. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a pink pout. To place more...
Comments / 0