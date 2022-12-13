Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in Town
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward
Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Arizona with DroneUp
BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Santa’s sleigh may not be the only thing seen flying in the skies of Arizona. Walmart’s drone delivery service is now available for select customers in the Phoenix market. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from 4 stores, making it easier than ever for customers to grab those last-minute gifts. No assistance from Rudolph needed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005631/en/ Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Arizona with DroneUp (Photo: Business Wire)
AZFamily
Dozens without a home after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos
Valley mom on mission to help Arizona families impacted by ALS. While Allie Abbott soaks in the joy of parenthood, she can't help but think of how much she wishes her own dad was still here. Frigid cold hits Phoenix; some communities wake up to near-freezing temps. Updated: 1 hour...
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke to Expand Phoenix Region Footprint Next Year
The mini-golf, entertainment, and dining hub, which currently operates one location in Glendale, plans to open two more – one in Scottsdale and a second in Glendale – sometime next year.
citysuntimes.com
Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
realestatedaily-news.com
On Point Architecture hires its first employee, an architectural intern from ASU | The Design School
MESA, ARIZ. (Dec. 15, 2022) – On Point Architecture, a 100 percent woman-owned architectural firm, is pleased to announce it has hired its first employee, architectural intern Eve Romero-Quiñonez. Romero-Quiñonez, a native of Phoenix, is a third-year architecture student at Arizona State University | The Design School. Her...
Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Announces 2022 Class of Piper Fellows
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- Twelve of Maricopa County’s outstanding nonprofit leaders were selected for Piper Trust’s 2022 Class of Piper Fellows. The Fellows are: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005788/en/ Group Photo Caption: Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust 2022 Piper Fellows: Jared Kittelson, Kirk Johnson, Denise Resnik, Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, Jessyca Leach, Christopher Tiffany. Second Row: Alicia Nuñez, Becky Bell Ballard, Sister Mary Jordan Hoover, O.P., Pedro Cons. Back Row: Mary Jane Rynd, Piper Trust president & CEO, Marcia Mintz, David J. Hemphill. (Photo: Business Wire)
azbigmedia.com
3 things to know about increasing rent prices in Metro Phoenix
Rent prices have been soaring, especially in popular cities like Tempe, Arizona. According to Bloomberg, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Tempe was $1,703 in June, a 48.3% increase from 2021. Renting can provide flexibility, but it may not always be the cheapest option. Here is what you should know about the current renter’s market.
AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area...
Golf Digest
The best courses in Scottsdale under $100
Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
5 Arizona Restaurants Make OpenTable’s Top 100 List for 2022
OpenTable has named the top 100 restaurants in America for 2022, curating a list of the most impressionable dining spots across the U.S. based on over 13 million diner reviews. The Valley’s Steak 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse and Ocean 44 along with The Henry in Phoenix and Mariposa in Sedona represent...
East Valley Tribune
New Valley housing data may cheer home sellers
A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging over the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, reported on two trends that may ultimately spell encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
Phoenix New Times
Elevate Your Holiday High with These 12 Gift Ideas for Weed Smokers
It's that special time of year in the Valley when the color green evokes images of Christmas trees, mistletoe — and magical marijuana plants. As the holiday season begins, so does the mad scramble to find gifts for family and friends. Whether you're playing Canna Clause or Secret Santa...
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
