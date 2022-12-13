Read full article on original website
Zoe Saldaña Shimmers in Allover Sequins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Seoul Premiere
Zoe Saldaña made a shimmering arrival to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere on Thursday in Seoul. For the occasion, she was dressed head-to-toe in sequins. Saldaña’s outfit consisted of a sequin strappy minidress with matching sculpted pants that turned into pointed-toe stiletto boots. When it came to accessories, she wore midi rings. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More Stars Saldaña’s hair was styled into...
Sabrina Carpenter Sports Hooded Jersey Dress at the British Fashion Awards 2022
Sabrina Carpenter arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Monday in London making a statement in a hooded dress. The actress and singer wore a light brown backless jersey dress with a draped hood and knot detail by Alberta Ferretti. She accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including several rings, two bracelets and earrings.
Keira Knightley Leaves Us All Speechless In A White Lace Dress At Erdem's Candlelit Dinner
Keira Knightley was one of the special guests of honor at an event celebrating A Magazine Curated by Erdem, in partnership with MatchesFashion, at Sessions Arts Club in London on Thursday, November 24th – and we couldn’t take our eyes off her breathtaking ensemble!. Keira Knightley Attends ‘A...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Prince William ‘screamed and shouted’ at ‘terrified’ Harry during emergency meeting called by Queen
The Duke of Sussex has said that Prince William "screamed and shouted" at him during an emergency meeting between senior members of the royal family at Sandringham in 2020.In the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix, Prince Harry says that an urgent meeting was called by Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the couple's royal duties going forward.Harry told the documentary: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."Sign up to our newsletters.
Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana
The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.
Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023
It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).
Sultry and Sexy Is the Only Way to Describe Angela Bassett's Latest Red Carpet Glam
With over 30 years in the biz, Angela Bassett is one of the most decorated stars in Hollywood — and she's got a slew of NAACP awards and a Golden Globe under her belt to prove it. So, when she was presented with the Career Achievement Award at the...
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
Jada Pinkett-Smith Commands Attention for ‘Emancipation’ in Dramatic Gown & 5-Inch Heels on Red Carpet for Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jada Pinkett-Smith made the red carpet a family affair while at the premiere of Apple TV+’s new film “Emancipation” starring her husband, Will Smith. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance at Regency Village Theatre for the occasion in a Stéphane Rolland gown. The high-low couture piece, part of the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection, included a mock-neck bodice with cape sleeves embellished...
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Lily Collins Reunites With ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast in Platform Heels & Thom Browne Suit Ahead of Season 3 Premiere
Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21. The “Emily in Paris” star sat down to dine with cast-mates — including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu — in a sharp gray Thom Browne outfit, as seen on Instagram. Her Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn-styled ensemble featured a dark gray corseted button-up minidress with a low curved neckline, layered atop a sheet white blouse with a gray tie. Adding more formality to Collins’ attire was a gray blazer by Browne, as...
Jessica Chastain Steals The Show In A Slinky Green Dress At The 'George & Tammy' LA Premiere
Jessica Chastain knows how to make a red carpet appearance like few others. The 45-year-old actress always goes full glam from head to toe. And while it’s hard to pick a favorite look, the slinky green dress she wore at the George & Tammy premiere in Los Angeles last week was an absolute jaw-dropper. She’s never looked better!
Rita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards
Rita Ora sported unique facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards, hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 5 November.The singer, 32, showed off her webbed mermaid-esque look on her Instagram stories.Established in 1989, the British Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council foundation, a charity which focuses on “celebrating excellence in the fashion industry” and supporting future creative talent.Ora teamed her prosthetics with a sheer red dress designed by Nensi Dojaka.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitKate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersABC News pulls hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes amid affair allegations
British Fashion Awards 2022: Stars descend on Royal Albert Hall's red carpet
Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet in London at the Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday. Catwalk models including Lila Moss - the daughter of Kate Moss - and Bella Hadid were among those in the running to win the coveted Model of the Year award at the ceremony.
Janelle Monae Elevates Dramatic Blazer Dress With 6-Inch Heeled Loafers at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Janelle Monáe pulled up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala pink carpet, donning her whimsical-signature style. As a presenter at the occasion, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer wore a dramatically structured blazer dress with a collared shirt adorned with a black and white bow tie. The dress was complete with three buttons, distinct pockets, white stitching, and sleeve cutouts at the fingertips. Monáe accessorized with asymmetric pearl earrings and a gray and gold top-handle mini-bag. Her vibrant hair was styled into a perfect pin curl, making way for her red lipstick that coordinated with her red manicure. The singer coupled...
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne Gets Edgy in Body Print Illusion Maxi Dress & Strappy Heels at People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet 2022
Erika Jayne graced the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight clad in an illusive garment that gave the “Pretty Mess” songstress a “nude” appearance. The risky maxi style from Balmain’s fall 2022 collection had long sleeves and a mock neckline. Its black and white graphic print was designed as the silhouette of a female body, creating an edgy look. The “nude”-illusion dress has become increasingly popular within the last few years. The singer accessorized with a gold cuff and an assortment gold hoops and studs to match. The reality star punctuated her look with a white...
In London, Tilda Swinton Hosted an Unexpectedly Raucous British Fashion Awards After-Party
As founder of indie magazines Dazed & Confused and AnOther—and father to Lila Moss with his ex-partner Kate—editor Jefferson Hack has likely witnessed plenty of debauched nights out in his time. Still, it’s hard to imagine that few will hold the same sentimental value as last night’s Fashion Awards afterparty in London.
Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'
The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks. At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award. The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt...
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Black & White Turtleneck & Suede Slingback Heels
Nicky Hilton was spotted strolling through New York today. The fashion designer dressed in cozy cold weather clothes and chic black footwear. On her travels through NoHo, Hilton wore a white and black striped turtleneck made out of a chunky knit. All bundled up, the native New Yorker traversed the city streets in plain black trousers and an oversized tan coat on top, layering up to fight the powerful chill in the air. Hilton went undercover in large black sunnies and gathered her blond tresses into an updo parted to one side. As for accessories, she wore a black and white bag...
