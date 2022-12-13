The Duke of Sussex has said that Prince William "screamed and shouted" at him during an emergency meeting between senior members of the royal family at Sandringham in 2020.In the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix, Prince Harry says that an urgent meeting was called by Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the couple's royal duties going forward.Harry told the documentary: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."Sign up to our newsletters.

1 DAY AGO