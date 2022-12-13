Read full article on original website
New Potential for Reversing Aging: Scientists Discover Changes in Aging Stem Cells
Scientists have developed a method to identify aging muscle stem cells. The issue of aging and the fight against it has long been prevalent in both classic and contemporary literature throughout human history. From the ill-fated Qin Shi Huang’s expedition to the sea in pursuit of eternal life to the fame of Count Dracula in the West, aging has caught the world’s fascination for thousands of years and remains unsolved.
Embryonic Origins of Adult Stem Cells Discovered
Stem cells are a biological wonder. They can repair, restore, replace, and regenerate cells. In most animals and humans these cells are limited to regenerating only the cell type they are assigned to. So, hair stem cells will only make hair. Intestine stem cells will only make intestines. But, many distantly-related invertebrates have stem cell populations that are pluripotent in adult animals, which means they can regenerate virtually any missing cell type, a process called whole-body regeneration.
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment
A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that sees stem cells grown in the laboratory and transformed into nerve cells replace those destroyed by the disease will start first trials with patients in the next few months, according to a report by The Observer published on Sunday. The treatment aims...
Using human iPS cells, scientists identify the genetic variant causing ALS in some patients
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have identified a novel genetic variant found in some patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Employing human-induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, they detailed the process by which this variant relates to ALS. The investigators expect this mechanism to be a new therapeutic target for ALS treatment. The findings are reported in the Journal of Neuroscience.
Fighting cancer is more efficient at dawn, study finds
The ability of tumors to take hold and grow depends, among other things, on the effectiveness of the immune system in fighting them. Cancer cells, like pathogens, can be identified and targeted by a specific immune response. Building on this, immunotherapy treatments aim to strengthen the immune response to better fight the disease.
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
Scientists reveal the role of immune progenitor cells in the repair of inflamed intestinal tissue
The human body contains an array of coexisting commensal microbes, primarily gut bacteria, which have been linked to the regulation of hematopoiesis, or the production of blood and its components (including immune cells). However, how the hematopoietic system manages microbial signals and maintains tissue integrity in the presence of inflammation...
Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant
Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
Liver cancer: How liver cells go astray
The causes of liver cancer are manifold. In addition to metabolic disorders such as those associated with obesity, the main causes in the western world are infections with hepatitis C virus and high alcohol consumption. Although liver cell cancer is relatively rare compared to other types of cancer, it is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death, due to poor prognosis.
Droplets in cells found to determine the accumulation of proteins in age-related diseases
Tiny droplets in cells can accelerate the accumulation of protein deposits in diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, but they can also hinder this accumulation. While they will worsen the accumulation if the proteins stick to the edge of the droplets, the situation actually improves when they are incorporated into the droplets. Chemists from Radboud University and the University of Twente are set to publish their new findings in Science Advances on December 2.
Mucus Eating Microbe Contributes to Major Cancer Treatment Complication
Akkermansia muciniphila loves to degrade mucin, a molecule found in mucus. We’ve identified this and other mucus-degrading bacteria of our gut microbiome as playing a role in various human diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, colitis, and colonic epithelial carcinogenesis. New research suggests this microbe plays a role in a deadly cancer treatment complication.
Researchers identify a new entryway into cells for virus causing COVID-19
One of the many pressing research undertakings by the scientific community amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has focused on ways the coronavirus manages to enter host cells. Now, in a study adding to the pool of knowledge about viral entry, Dr. Marceline Côté's Faculty of Medicine lab and collaborators have published a highly compelling study showing a previously unrecognized entryway for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and the driver of the global health crisis that's transformed the world.
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Stem Cell Gene Therapy Show Clinical Improvements in Gaucher Type 1 and 3
AVROBIO plans to initiate a global phase 2/3 trial of AVR-RD-02 in GD3 in the second half of 2023. AVROBIO’s hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy AVR-RD-02 has demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in patients with type 1 Gaucher disease (GD1) as well as in the first patient with type 3 Gaucher disease (GD3) dosed in the Gaurd1 phase 1/2 trial (NCT04145037).
New Approach Enables Human Intestinal Organoids To Be Grown More Efficiently
Growing human body parts in the lab is a common trope of horror movies and sci-fi books. But growing miniature organ-like tissues in the lab is already within our reach. Researchers from Japan have developed a new approach that enables intestinal mini-organs to be grown more easily and efficiently in the lab. This holds immense promise for regenerative medicine.
Study Implicates Cerebrospinal Fluid Dysregulation in Alzheimer’s
Researchers from Northwestern University report that dysregulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) as we age contributes to cognitive impairment—findings that expand understanding of neurodegeneration and could be used to treat inflammation of the brain. CSF is a liquid barrier in and around the brain and spinal cord that protects against...
Oxidative Stress: Markers & Detection Tools
Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between the production of chemically reactive species such as reactive oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur species (ROS, RNS, RSS) and antioxidant defense mechanisms. Uncontrolled oxidation can disrupt redox signaling and cause injury to cellular components like lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids, resulting in irreparable damage and eventual cell death. Use this guide to find the right marker of oxidative stress and detection tool for your application. Download Now!
