Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lab-grown nerve cells to replace those destroyed by Parkinson's in breakthrough treatment
A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease that sees stem cells grown in the laboratory and transformed into nerve cells replace those destroyed by the disease will start first trials with patients in the next few months, according to a report by The Observer published on Sunday. The treatment aims...
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies
Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
technologynetworks.com
New Oral Compound May Help Prevent and Treat Osteoporosis
Parathyroid hormone can stimulate bone formation, and analogs of the hormone are often prescribed to patients with osteoporosis; however, these medications are only effective when administered by daily injection. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently identified a promising compound that influences components of the parathyroid...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
A novel blood test can detect Alzheimer's disease early
Researchers have created a new laboratory test that can check for the levels of a specific toxic protein that is associated with developing Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers from the University of Washington in the U.S. developed the test that can measure levels of amyloid beta oligomers in blood samples.
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Is It a Cold or the Flu? Symptoms, Treatments, and Prevention
Sore throat. Runny nose. Body aches. All are symptoms of the common cold, but they can also be something far
Medical News Today
Which treatments can help with sinus tarsi syndrome?
Sinus tarsi syndrome refers to pain and swelling on the outside of the foot, just below the ankle joint. Noninvasive treatment methods can often help improve symptoms and allow a full recovery. However, in some cases, surgery may be necessary to resolve symptoms. Sinus tarsi syndrome describes when a person...
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
labroots.com
Mucus Eating Microbe Contributes to Major Cancer Treatment Complication
Akkermansia muciniphila loves to degrade mucin, a molecule found in mucus. We’ve identified this and other mucus-degrading bacteria of our gut microbiome as playing a role in various human diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, colitis, and colonic epithelial carcinogenesis. New research suggests this microbe plays a role in a deadly cancer treatment complication.
scitechdaily.com
Study Shows Brains With More Vitamin D Function Better
A new study, the first to examine vitamin D levels in brain tissue, may help scientists further understand dementia and its causes. Worldwide, an estimated 55 million people live with dementia, a number that’s expected to rise as the global population ages. In the United States alone, there are an estimated 6.5 million people living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In order to find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, researchers need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia.
scitechdaily.com
New Blood Test Can Detect “Toxic” Protein Years Before Alzheimer’s Disease Symptoms Emerge
By and large, patients today receive a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s only after they exhibit well-known signs of the disease, such as memory loss. By that point, the best treatment options simply slow further progression of symptoms. However, research has shown that the seeds of Alzheimer’s disease are planted years...
Yale research may uncover the true cause of Alzheimer's — Swelling of brain axons
A study on Alzheimer's published recently by Yale University is quite attention-grabbing. Because the disease's crippling symptoms could be brought on by swelling in the brain brought on by amyloid plaques, say the experts. One of the main features of Alzheimer's is the formation of amyloid plaques. Researchers have been...
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer: How liver cells go astray
The causes of liver cancer are manifold. In addition to metabolic disorders such as those associated with obesity, the main causes in the western world are infections with hepatitis C virus and high alcohol consumption. Although liver cell cancer is relatively rare compared to other types of cancer, it is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death, due to poor prognosis.
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant
Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
MedicalXpress
Study links molecular changes to long COVID a year after hospitalization
Mount Sinai researchers have published one of the first studies to associate changes in blood gene expression during COVID-19 with the post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as "long COVID," in patients more than a year after they were hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The findings, published in Nature Medicine...
Comments / 0