Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
Overnight shooting in Tyler
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Dain Goudarzi at the holiday ham giveaway at Goudarzi and Young in Longview. Brent Goudarzi’s son and several others are handling out 375 Bear Creek smoked hams on a first come, first served basis. They will have another giveaway at the Upshur Civic Center in Gilmer Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
Longview police release name of victim in second weekend homicide
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a shooting on Sunday and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. On Dec. 18 at about 11:48 p.m., Longview police responded to a shooting at the Churchill at Longview Apartments, according to a police social media post. Officers said they located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds; he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze
WebXtra: Longview law firm gives away smoked hams
The Wood County Marine Corps League along with many volunteers were able to lay 677 wreaths on veterans’ gravesites today at Roselawn Cemetery in Wood County. Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST. Just in time for cold weather, students...
Longview police arrest juvenile suspect in homicide case
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to an assault report on Saturday and found a man dead at the scene. On Dec. 17 at about 9:23 a.m., Longview police were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas St. in reference to an assault that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they located a 52-year-old man deceased inside the residence and identified him as Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez of Longview, according to a police social media post. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the post said.
WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips
Gregg County grand jury clears Kilgore officer in emergency room shooting
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a fatal shooting that occurred outside an emergency room in November. According to an update provided by Kilgore Chief of Police Todd Hunter, a Gregg County grand jury unanimously decided to return a no-bill in the case involving Sgt. Joshua Bercher.
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
WebXtra: Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded. What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.
Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Amongst the players listed in A&M’s transfer portal is Longview native Haynes King who has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech. Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since his arrival at A&M he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns.
Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper hand against Wimberley
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title. After Carthage's win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big win.
Two long touchdown catches among Carthage's Noah Paddie's performance at state championship
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title
