Harwood Union High School’s winter sports season kicked off last weekend with both boys’ and girls’ hockey teams playing away games. The boys faced off against St. Johnsbury in Lyndon at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, coming away with a 4-2 win. Freshman Eli Herrington scored his first high school goal five minutes into the game (assisted by Garret Nelson) and senior captain Ethan Vasseur scored with five minutes remaining in the first period. Senior Adin Combs scored two minutes into the third period (assisted by Herrington) to give Harwood the lead back after St. Johnsbury scored two goals in the second period to tie it. Senior captain Cole Dezan scored an empty net goal with one minute remaining in the game to seal the win. Harwood had 22 shots on goal while St. Johnsbury had 13 against sophomore Teighen Fils-Aime.

LYNDON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO