The Valley Reporter
An unforgettable visit
In October of 2021, the Waitsfield Historical Society received a letter from a man in California looking for information on his ancestor that came from Cornish, New Hampshire, and built his home in Waitsfield in 1795. He and his wife were planning on visiting Waitsfield in September or October of 2022. With the information he provided, we did some research and wrote back with what we had found.
The Valley Reporter
Harwood’s winter sports season kicks off
Harwood Union High School’s winter sports season kicked off last weekend with both boys’ and girls’ hockey teams playing away games. The boys faced off against St. Johnsbury in Lyndon at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, coming away with a 4-2 win. Freshman Eli Herrington scored his first high school goal five minutes into the game (assisted by Garret Nelson) and senior captain Ethan Vasseur scored with five minutes remaining in the first period. Senior Adin Combs scored two minutes into the third period (assisted by Herrington) to give Harwood the lead back after St. Johnsbury scored two goals in the second period to tie it. Senior captain Cole Dezan scored an empty net goal with one minute remaining in the game to seal the win. Harwood had 22 shots on goal while St. Johnsbury had 13 against sophomore Teighen Fils-Aime.
The Valley Reporter
Gymnasium floor replacement expected to take until late January
Work to rebuild the gymnasium floor at Harwood Union High School continues with added steps needed that now put the target completion date at the end of January, according to school officials. Superintendent Mike Leichliter shared a recent update from Director of Facilities and Operations Ray Daigle who said that...
The Valley Reporter
Moretown recreation survey results are in
Last spring, the Moretown Recreation Committee conducted a community-wide survey on recreational opportunities in Moretown. The survey received 157 responses. Eighty-six percent of respondents live in Moretown, while others live in neighboring towns and/or recreate in Moretown. The survey showed the greatest number of respondents use Moretown trails/forest (80.4%), 58.2%...
The Valley Reporter
Warren residents have questions for Verizon about proposed cell tower
Many Warren residents are concerned about the 140-foot cellphone tower Verizon has proposed to be built on Airport Road. A petition with 321 signatures (as of the time The Valley Reporter goes to press) can be found at stopwarrencelltower.com/. The petition states, “The undersigned full- and part-time residents of Warren and neighboring towns urge the members of both the Warren Planning Commission and Select Board to actively oppose this proposal to place such a visible tower in the heart of the Mad River Valley.”
