Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
Platinum Selling Country Band Coming To This North Dakota Venue
One of country music's most successful current bands is coming to Four Bears Casino in New Town, North Dakota. Parmalee will be performing on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Parmalee is CMA's new Vocal Duo/Group of the year and a platinum-selling country band. According to a press release, from Four Bears...
Morgan Wallen Drops 3 New Songs After Announcing World Tour
“As promised,” Morgan Wallen kicked off the weekend by dropping three new songs, one day after announcing the dates for his world tour in 2023. The country hitmaker dropped “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why” on Friday (December 2).
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses On Stage Following ‘Cardiac Event’
Jimmy Chalfant, who is the longtime drummer of classic metal band Kix, collapsed on stage after performing a solo in a show. Chalfant reportedly suffered a “cardiac event.” Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Chalfant collapsed in Virginia after he completed his finale solo number on November 18. EMS and ambulance workers reached him within a matter of minutes. Chalfant had suffered a heart attack back in October 2021.
