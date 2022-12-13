Stephanie Bissonnette, who starred and choreographed the Broadway adaptation of “Mean Girls,” died Sunday at the age of 32. Bissonnette, who was in the ensemble of the show, had been part of “Mean Girls” from 2018 till the show’s closing in 2020 as well as being a part of Keith Urban’s “Never Comin’ Down” music video, reports E! News. “Our hearts are broken as the ‘Mean Girls’ community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette,” wrote the show on Twitter. “Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last.” According to the show, the...

