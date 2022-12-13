Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
KTRE
WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas weather forecasts some of the coldest temperatures of the early winter will be on us within days, and overnight lows could get into the teens. With that cold, people who own homes without central heating will be using alternative ways to keep rooms warm,...
KTRE
Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Amongst the players listed in A&M’s transfer portal is Longview native Haynes King who has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech. Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since his arrival at A&M he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns.
KTRE
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title
ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage used an air attack early on and a dominant defense to cap a perfect season and capture a state championship in Carthage’s 42-0 win over Wimberley. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a...
KTRE
Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper hand against Wimberley
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big win. Two long touchdown catches among Carthage’s Noah Paddie’s performance...
KTRE
Two long touchdown catches among Carthage’s Noah Paddie’s performance at state championship
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big win. Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper...
Comments / 0